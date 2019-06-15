WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

A captain's performance from Aaron Finch sends Australia to the top of the Cricket World Cup group stage, South Africa finally pick up their first win of the tournament.

Netherlands and Canada join England in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

Manchester United eye another Premier League defender as Derby prepare to try to hold onto manager Frank Lampard.

And Chris Froome says he is lucky to be alive after he suffered significant injuries including a fractured neck after hitting a wall while cycling.