Manchester City transfer rumours

The latest on the players Manchester City have been linked with this summer - and who might leave.

CONFIRMED: Rodri - Manchester City have signed the midfielder from Atletico Madrid after paying his £62.5m release clause.

CONFIRMED: Angelino - Manchester City have re-signed Angelino after activating a £5.3m buy-back clause in the young Spaniard's contract with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Morgan Rogers - Manchester City have reached an agreement with West Brom over a compensation fee for teenage forward Rogers, Sky Sports News understands.

Dani Alves - City will move for the 36-year-old free agent if right-back Danilo leaves the club this summer (Daily Mail, July 12)

Harry Maguire - Harry Maguire wants to leave Leicester (The Sun, July 3) but could cost £90m (Daily Telegraph, July 3); Man City are ready to match Man Utd's £70m offer for Maguire (Sky Sports News, July 2); Man City and Man United have told Leicester they are prepared to pay £65m for the England defender, Sky Sports News understands (June 26); Man City would will pay the England international £280,000-a-week in an £80m move to the Etihad (Mirror, June 24).

2:05 Take a look at why Leicester's Harry Maguire finds himself at the centre of a tug of war between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United Take a look at why Leicester's Harry Maguire finds himself at the centre of a tug of war between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United

Joao Cancelo - Manchester City retain a strong interest in the Juventus right-back (Sky in Italy, July 5). Bayern Munich are leading the race ahead of City to sign the Juventus full-back (Corriere dello Sport, July 4); City will face competition from Bayern Munich in their efforts to sign the £54m Juventus full-back (Daily Mail, July 1); City want to sign Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo but are insisting on Danilo as a part exchange, according to Sky Italy (June 28).

Nathan Ake - Manchester City are 'likely' to beat Tottenham in the race to seal a £40m transfer for Nathan Ake, according to reports (The Sun, July 3).

Felix Correia - City are poised to make their first signing of the summer with the 18-year-old winger set to complete a £3.1m move (The Times, July 2).

Hossein Zamani - City are among a host of big European clubs - Manchester United, AC Milan - keeping tabs on the 16-year-old who is said to be considering leaving Ajax (Daily Mail, July 2).

Asier Riesgo - City are poised to sign the 35-year-old goalkeeper in the coming days (Daily Star, July 1); Pep Guardiola is lining-up a shock move for Spanish veteran goalkeeper Riesgo (The Sun, June 16).

Ilay Elmkies - Both Manchester clubs are both battling to sign the highly rated Hoffenheim youngster (The Sun, June 28).

Isco - David Silva's announcement this will be his final season at Manchester City has made Pep Guardiola even keener to sign Real Madrid's Isco as the Spaniard's successor. City would have to pay £72m (Marca, June 27).

Kalidou Koulibaly - City and Juventus will go head to head to sign the Napoli centre back (Tuttosport, June 22).

James Maddison - City are interested in signing the Leicester playmaker, who is valued at £60m. They could face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham (Daily Star, June 5).

Marcos Llorente - City have the Real Madrid player on a three-man shortlist as they look to solve their ongoing search for a holding midfielder (Sky Sports News, May 31).

Houssem Aouar - The Lyon midfielder has admitted he would be interested in playing under City manager Guardiola (Sky Sports News, May 27).

Antoine Griezmann - City are ready to meet Griezmann's £108m release clause as the race for the French forward heats up. (Sport, May 17).

Ben Chilwell - Leicester's left-back has revealed that City boss Pep Guardiola complimented him after the club's 1-0 loss at the Etihad last season (Sky Sports News, June 4).

Matthijs de Ligt - Louis van Gaal has advised the Ajax defender to join either City or Barcelona if he leaves the Dutch club this summer (Sky Sports News, June 3).

Jose Cifuentes - City and Celtic will battle it out to sign Ecuadorian midfielder (Sun on Sunday, June 23).

The latest on those who could leave the Etihad this summer...

CONFIRMED: Patrick Roberts - Norwich have signed Manchester City winger Roberts on a season-long loan deal.

CONFIRMED: David Silva - The Spaniard says he will leave City at the end of next season after 10 years at the club.

Fabian Delph - Everton are in advanced discussions with Manchester City over the transfer of Fabian Delph, according to Sky sources (July 13); The England international has been linked with a move away from the Etihad but the Premier League champions are keen to keep the 29-year-old. (Metro, July 11); City's deal for Rodri could see the England midfielder exit this summer (Daily Mail, June 22), with West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini keen on a reunion with the versatile player (Sky Sports News, May 28).

Leroy Sane - Bayern boss Niko Kovac wants reinforcement in the wide areas with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Sane his two priorities, however, Dembele would prefer to remain in Catalonia while City are refusing to entertain the idea of selling Sane. (Bild, July 13).

The City winger featured in the club's launch for next season's kit, casting doubt over the possibility of him leaving to join Bayern Munich (Daily Express, July 2); Sane remains Bayern Munich's top transfer target this summer despite a recent lack of progress on a deal according to Sky in Germany (June 27); Meanwhie, the forward is set to snub the advances of Bayern and sign a new contract at the Etihad (Daily Star, June 24). And a deal to take Sane to Bayern is looking increasingly unlikely, even though the German champions are prepared to pay €90m for him (Bild, June 24). Meanwhile, Munich midfielder Robert Lewandowski says the club's German players are looking forward to welcoming Sane to the Bundesliga champions (Sky Sports News, June 20). But City are confident of keeping Sane at the Etihad this summer (Daily Star, June 16)

1:21 With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

Jack Harrison - Leeds are in advanced talks to re-sign Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan, according to Sky Sources (June 28).

Aro Muric - The Manchester City goalkeeper is set to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan (The Sun, June 27)

Pep Guardiola - Guardiola is considering a sabbatical if Manchester City win the Champions League next season. (Daily Mirror, June 12); He has told City that his future does not hinge on the club's FFP fate (Daily Mirror, June 9).

Eliaquim Mangala - Porto have expressed an interest in signing Mangala this summer (Sky Sports News, May 31).

Noah Ohio - The young striker has turned down the chance of a new contract at City and could join one of a number of Europe's top clubs (Sky Sports News, May 27).

Lukas Nmecha - The young City forward could be heading to the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old, who is a German U21 international, said: "Maybe I will be loaned again, maybe I will come to Germany. There are prospects, there are some clubs in the Bundesliga." (Kicker, June 4)

Ilkay Gundogan - City will not allow the German midfielder to leave the club this summer, even if it means losing him on a free transfer in 12 months' time (June 1, Sky Sports News).

Paolo Fernandes - Kilmarnock are chasing a loan move for City midfielder (Daily Mail, June 22).

Kian Breckin - Barcelona are showing interest in the attacking midfielder who has impressed in City's youth teams (Star on Sunday, June 23).

Danilo - Manchester City want to sign Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo but are insisting on Danilo as a part exchange, according to Sky Italy (June 28).