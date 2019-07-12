WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:19 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Barcelona have announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid - but there has been dispute over the striker's release clause.

Romelu Lukaku is desperate to work under Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte according to Sky sources, however Manchester United say they have no need to sell the Belgian forward.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer will face Novak Djokovic in the men's final after he beat Rafael Nadal in the semi-final. Djokovic beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the other semi.

Helen Housby's link-up with Harten was key to England's victory

England are off to a winning start at the Netball World Cup after they beat Uganda 64-32. Northern Ireland were thrashed 88-24 by current world champions Australia.

Valterri Bottas finished fastest in the second practice at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Mercedes' team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished just behind him in second.