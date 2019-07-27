WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:37 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Juventus are preparing an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and are willing to include Paulo Dybala as part of the deal, Sky Sports News understands.

Gareth Bale's representatives are in talks with Chinese side Jiangsu Suning about a deal which could see the Welshman earn £1m a week.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley claims Rafa Benitez was money motivated and that was the reason he left the club this summer. Benitez failed to agree a new deal at St James' Park and joined Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

It was a Ferrari one-two in first and second Practice for this weekend's German Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc was a tenth of a second faster than Sebastien Vettel - with Lewis Hamilton third-quickest.

Geraint Thomas appears to have conceded his Tour de France title challenge. He's third and his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal is the new overall leader. A hailstorm and mudslides forced stage 19 to be stopped early.

England were thrashed by Australia in the first of three T20s in the Women's Ashes to lose the series outright. England lost by 93 runs chasing Australia's 226 at Chelmsford.