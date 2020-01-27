LaLigaTV added to Sports Extra pack with Sky Ireland

There's more great news for football fans as Sky Ireland confirms that from Wednesday 29 January, LaLigaTV, the new dedicated channel showing all live content from Spain's top-flight LaLiga Santander including Saturday 3pm games, will be available at no extra cost to Sports Extra customers.

It means that football fans who take Sports Extra alongside Sky Sports will now be able to enjoy all live matches from Spain's top international football league including the next El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday, 1 March at 8pm alongside every single live English Premier League game, all in one place.

On top of every available live match and expert analysis, LaLigaTV will also broadcast daily studio shows, archive footage, features and documentaries on Spanish football, and much more. The new channel is available on channel 435 on Sky.

JD Buckley, CEO Sky Ireland, said: "This is fantastic news for sports fans who want all the action in one place. We are delighted to be able to offer Sports Extra customers top-class LaLiga fixtures via LaLigaTV on top of a wealth of football action on the Sports Extra pack."

'Sports Extra' and additional information

New and existing Sky Sports customers can get Sports Extra, which now has SEVEN sports channels; BT Sport 1, 2, 3, ESPN, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and now LaLigaTV, for just €10 p/m, while non-Sky Sports customers will be able to purchase the new pack at a standalone price of just €17.*

Sky Sports is currently available for €25 to new and existing Sky TV customers.**

Premier Sports 1 and 2 are available in HD, only in Ireland on Sky (Channel numbers 412 and 429) via the 'Sports Extra' pack

BT Sport 1, 2, 3 are available, only in Ireland on Sky (Channel numbers 413, 414 and 417) via the 'Sports Extra' pack • LaLigaTV is available exclusively in Ireland on Sky (Channel number 435) via the 'Sports Extra' pack

Upcoming fixtures

Matchday 22 | LaLiga Santander



Saturday 1st February

Granada vs. Espanyol · 12:00 pm GMT

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid · 3:00 pm GMT

Real Mallorca vs. Real Valladolid · 5:30 pm GMT

Villareal vs. Osasuna · 5:30 pm GMT

Valencia vs. Celta Vigo · 8:00 pm GMT



Sunday 2nd February

Leganés vs. Real Sociedad · 11:00 am GMT

Eibar vs. Real Betis · 1:00 pm GMT

Athletic Club vs. Getafe · 3:00 pm GMT

Sevilla vs. Alavés · 5:30 pm GMT

Barcelona vs. Levante · 8:00 pm GMT



Matchday 23 | LaLiga Santander



Friday 7th February

Real Valladolid vs. Villareal · 8:00 pm GMT

Saturday 8th February

Levante vs. Leganés · 12:00 pm GMT

Getafe vs. Valencia · 3:00 pm GMT

Alavés vs. Eibar · 5:30 pm GMT

Atlético Madrid vs. Granada · 8:00 pm GMT



Sunday 9th February

Espanyol vs. Real Mallorca · 11:00 am GMT

Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club · 1:00 pm GMT

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid · 3:00 pm GMT

Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla · 5:30 pm GMT

Real Betis vs. Barcelona · 8:00 pm GMT



Matchday 24 | LaLiga Santander



Friday 14th February

Granada vs. Real Valladolid · 8:00 pm GMT



Saturday 15th February

Real Mallorca vs. Alavés · 12:00 pm GMT

Barcelona vs. Getafe · 3:00 pm GMT

Villareal vs. Levante · 5:30 pm GMT

Valencia vs. Atlético Madrid · 8:00 pm GMT

Sunday 16th February

Sevilla vs. Espanyol · 11:00 am GMT

Leganés vs. Real Betis · 1:00 pm GMT

Eibar vs. Real Sociedad · 3:00 pm GMT

Athletic Club vs. Osasuna · 5:30 pm GMT

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo · 8:00 pm GMT