LaLigaTV added to Sports Extra pack with Sky Ireland
Last Updated: 27/01/20 4:08pm
There's more great news for football fans as Sky Ireland confirms that from Wednesday 29 January, LaLigaTV, the new dedicated channel showing all live content from Spain's top-flight LaLiga Santander including Saturday 3pm games, will be available at no extra cost to Sports Extra customers.
It means that football fans who take Sports Extra alongside Sky Sports will now be able to enjoy all live matches from Spain's top international football league including the next El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday, 1 March at 8pm alongside every single live English Premier League game, all in one place.
On top of every available live match and expert analysis, LaLigaTV will also broadcast daily studio shows, archive footage, features and documentaries on Spanish football, and much more. The new channel is available on channel 435 on Sky.
JD Buckley, CEO Sky Ireland, said: "This is fantastic news for sports fans who want all the action in one place. We are delighted to be able to offer Sports Extra customers top-class LaLiga fixtures via LaLigaTV on top of a wealth of football action on the Sports Extra pack."
'Sports Extra' and additional information
- New and existing Sky Sports customers can get Sports Extra, which now has SEVEN sports channels; BT Sport 1, 2, 3, ESPN, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and now LaLigaTV, for just €10 p/m, while non-Sky Sports customers will be able to purchase the new pack at a standalone price of just €17.*
- Sky Sports is currently available for €25 to new and existing Sky TV customers.**
- Premier Sports 1 and 2 are available in HD, only in Ireland on Sky (Channel numbers 412 and 429) via the 'Sports Extra' pack
- BT Sport 1, 2, 3 are available, only in Ireland on Sky (Channel numbers 413, 414 and 417) via the 'Sports Extra' pack • LaLigaTV is available exclusively in Ireland on Sky (Channel number 435) via the 'Sports Extra' pack
*Sports Extra Half Price offer - 6 months
**Sky Sports offer - 6 months
Upcoming fixtures
Matchday 22 | LaLiga Santander
Saturday 1st February
Granada vs. Espanyol · 12:00 pm GMT
Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid · 3:00 pm GMT
Real Mallorca vs. Real Valladolid · 5:30 pm GMT
Villareal vs. Osasuna · 5:30 pm GMT
Valencia vs. Celta Vigo · 8:00 pm GMT
Sunday 2nd February
Leganés vs. Real Sociedad · 11:00 am GMT
Eibar vs. Real Betis · 1:00 pm GMT
Athletic Club vs. Getafe · 3:00 pm GMT
Sevilla vs. Alavés · 5:30 pm GMT
Barcelona vs. Levante · 8:00 pm GMT
Matchday 23 | LaLiga Santander
Friday 7th February
Real Valladolid vs. Villareal · 8:00 pm GMT
Saturday 8th February
Levante vs. Leganés · 12:00 pm GMT
Getafe vs. Valencia · 3:00 pm GMT
Alavés vs. Eibar · 5:30 pm GMT
Atlético Madrid vs. Granada · 8:00 pm GMT
Sunday 9th February
Espanyol vs. Real Mallorca · 11:00 am GMT
Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club · 1:00 pm GMT
Osasuna vs. Real Madrid · 3:00 pm GMT
Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla · 5:30 pm GMT
Real Betis vs. Barcelona · 8:00 pm GMT
Matchday 24 | LaLiga Santander
Friday 14th February
Granada vs. Real Valladolid · 8:00 pm GMT
Saturday 15th February
Real Mallorca vs. Alavés · 12:00 pm GMT
Barcelona vs. Getafe · 3:00 pm GMT
Villareal vs. Levante · 5:30 pm GMT
Valencia vs. Atlético Madrid · 8:00 pm GMT
Sunday 16th February
Sevilla vs. Espanyol · 11:00 am GMT
Leganés vs. Real Betis · 1:00 pm GMT
Eibar vs. Real Sociedad · 3:00 pm GMT
Athletic Club vs. Osasuna · 5:30 pm GMT
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo · 8:00 pm GMT