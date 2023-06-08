Caitlin Foord: Australia forward signs new contract with Arsenal Women

Caitlin Foord has signed a new contract at Arsenal Women, the latest in a string of players to extend their stays with the club.

The 28-year-old Australia international initially joined Arsenal in 2020 from Portland Thorns and has so far made 94 appearances, scoring 35 goals.

In 33 appearances during the 2022/23 season, Foord scored 11 goals with nine assists. She is also expected to represent Australia at this summer's World Cup, having previously played in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions. She reached a century of appearances for the Matildas in April 2022.

Foord is the latest Arsenal player to sign a new deal after a flurry of activity in the last few months, with Frida Maanum, Steph Catley and Lia Walti all recently agreeing new terms.

"I couldn't be happier to extend my stay here at Arsenal," the forward told the club's official website after signing her new deal.

"I feel like I'm growing and improving being here in this environment, so I don't want to leave that. I want to continue to get better and to help the team - I enjoy going out and training every day and wanting to be better and being surrounded by world class players. This feels like the right place - the place I want to be."

Head coach Jonas Eidevall also said: "Caitlin is an integral part of our team so we're all delighted by the news that she has signed a new contract.

"She is one of the best forwards in the world and has performed to a consistently high standard for us during my time here, providing some crucial goals and delivering on the biggest stages. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next season and Caitlin will play a key role in that."

Head of women's football Clare Wheatley added: "Everyone at Arsenal is delighted that Caitlin has agreed a new deal here at the club. She is one of the best forwards in the world and her new contract means that she will spend her prime years here at Arsenal, so this is fantastic news for all connected with our club."

Analysis: Foord flourished during Arsenal's injury-stricken season

Image: Caitlin Foord scored 11 goals and registered nine assists in 2022/23

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

This has been a statement season for Caitlin Foord. The forward's impressive form has softened injury blows faced by Arsenal this term, filling the significant void left by the absences of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

Tying her down before this summer's World Cup, which will be staged in Foord's native Australia, is smart business. If, true to club form, she impresses on the global stage across July and August, the Gunners' move will look even savvier.

Both Mead and Miedema have been sorely missed by Jonas Eidevall's side in a particularly injury-ravaged season, but the silver lining has been the emergence and subsequent flourishing of others.

Foord is in this category, as is Frida Maanum. What began as a 'needs must' experiment quickly turned into a surprise success story. Maanum was pushed higher up the pitch, operating as a No 10 and linking particularly well with Foord and Stina Blackstenius. Somewhat of an unexpected trio, but for much of the season it worked, more than papering over the cracks left by season-ending injuries to Mead and Miedema around Christmas.

Opportunity knocked and Foord answered. She suits Arsenal's progressive, pacey style of play and is a menace on either wing. Her commitment, alongside others who have also signed new deals recently, is a sign the north London side mean business.