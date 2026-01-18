Oliver Glasner future: Crystal Palace considering manager's future

Crystal Palace are considering the future of manager Oliver Glasner.

Sky Sports News understands Palace chairman Steve Parish was bemused and angered by the Austrian's comments following the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, where Glasner directly criticised the club's board, saying "we feel like we're being abandoned completely".

Glasner confirmed on Friday he would be leaving Selhurst Park once his contract expires in the summer, but Parish has a decision to make about whether to let him see out the final four months or sack him now.

The impending sale of Marc Guehi to Manchester City looks like it could be the final straw in an ever-deteriorating relationship between manager and chairman.

"Selling our captain one day before a game - there is no understanding for this," Glasner said on Saturday.

But Palace feel they had no choice but to sell Guehi rather than risk losing £20m if the defender had walked away on a free at the end of the season. And the club are adamant that they abided by Glasner's wishes in the last transfer window, when they pulled out of a deal to sell him to Liverpool on Deadline Day.

From Parish's perspective, every decision he takes is what he believes is the right one for the long-term stability and future of Crystal Palace. Whether Glasner remains part of those plans is likely to be decided quickly.

Angry Glasner hits out at hierarchy

After the loss at Sunderland, Glasner felt his players were being "abandoned" with "no support".

A turbulent week has seen the Eagles crash out of the FA Cup to non-League Macclesfield in the third round, Glasner confirm he is leaving at the end of the season, and that defender Guehi is nearing a move away.

Palace slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light - their 10th successive game in all competitions without a win.

Glasner made no substitutions during the game, stating that he is trying to protect his players and called for more support.

He told Sky Sports: "The players gave everything they could. We made no substitutions - look at the bench, there are just kids there.

"We feel like we're being abandoned completely. Selling our captain one day before a game - there is no understanding for this.

"We are preparing and then yesterday [Friday], I get told that our captain will be sold, but why not next week? At least he can play this game and then next week, other players are coming back. It makes me really upset.

"If your heart gets ripped out twice a year, with [Eberechi] Eze one day before a game in the summer and your captain one day before a game - I've just got no understanding.

"I've been in football for 30 years and never experienced this, not once. Now it happens twice in six or seven months. That's just where we are now.

"We're playing for weeks now with just 12 or 13 players in our squad. Some players have played their 35th game now.

"For 50 or 60 minutes, we played well here and for 15 or 20 minutes, we were under pressure and conceded the goal. The players tried everything but again, I couldn't give them any support from the bench and it makes it so tough.

"The players left their hearts on the pitch, were fighting. It's not too easy to play here and for all the circumstances, the team has done exceptionally well. But again, we don't feel supported.

"I heard yesterday at 10.30am for the first time that we were selling Marc. I think the negotiations were a few days long so nobody would have called at 10am and by 10.30am, everything was agreed.

"Then we have to deal with it. One day before a game, we have to come to Sunderland, when we know we're not on the best run. We know the circumstances with no players available and we're selling our captain.

"No team would do this. Other teams, the players play and then the next day, they're leaving and we are selling the day before?"

When asked if he will see the season out, Glasner gave a defiant response: "I don't know. I always have a huge appreciation for this group of players.

"I completely trust them. Their character is exceptional and we will stick together and turn around. I will never step back because these players deserve Oliver Glasner as their manager and leader and this is what I will do.

"Sometimes it would help if we had a little bit of support."

Glasner continues outburst in post-match press conference

Glasner continued his outburst in his post-match press conference.

He explained: "For me, it feels like, 'oh we have enough points so we won't get relegated and that's fine'. But these players are not happy and satisfied with this. That makes it tough tonight.

"If Crystal Palace are fine ending the season like this, with Oliver Glasner, with another manager, I don't know, I don't care but if they are fine with this then okay, they can do it.

"If they want to play a more successful season... for me, it feels like, 'when all the players are back, we'll be okay, we'll get 42 points, it's all good', but that isn't how we are acting. It's just my feeling.

"To protect them, I also have to say it in public because just saying it behind closed doors doesn't make sense."

Glasner also gave a hint that his comments were a final roll of the dice to try and improve the squad situation, adding: "It's maybe the last try that things get done that have to get done. Not for Oliver Glasner, it's for Crystal Palace.

"The best four players before we arrived - [Michael] Olise, [Eberechi] Eze and the two centre-backs, [Joachim] Andersen and [Marc] Guehi - they have gone now. It's tough for every club.

"And then to think, 'okay, we sold last year and they got it done, had the best season, won the FA Cup, it's all good. We can continue doing it like this', you will get the bill.

"Oliver Glasner won't get the bill, Crystal Palace will get it. If you're fine with it, continue."

Sherwood: Glasner wants out now

Tim Sherwood on Soccer Saturday:

"When your manager says he is leaving, how does that feel for the squad? It works both ways. It's self preservation. Now they are losing games.

"When he takes the Palace job, he knows what he is going into. You develop players and you sell them on. That is a selling club.

"He wants to leave that club as quickly as possible. He wants out of the club and he wants out now."