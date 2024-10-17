Mikel Merino ready to add to Arsenal's formidable set-piece threat, Alex Iwobi excelling for Fulham - The Radar

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column in which Nick Wright uses a blend of data and opinion to shed light on need-to-know stories from up and down the Premier League. This week:

🔴 Duel-winner Merino ready to shine

📈 Iwobi's elite passing numbers

💪 Antonio's powers of endurance

🔍 A player who could trouble Man Utd

Merino to add to Arsenal's set-piece threat

Mikel Merino hasn't needed long to show Arsenal fans what he can offer following his return from the shoulder injury. In only 55 minutes from the bench in their last two games before the international break, the summer signing looked eager to make up for lost time.

In fact, his appetite for duels was clear in his very first action on his debut against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium as he snapped into well-timed challenges on Bradley Barcola and Achraf Hakimi in quick succession on the edge of the Arsenal box.

The interventions were met with cheers inside the ground and set the tone for a combative display which he repeated four days later against Southampton. Across the two games, Merino won eight out of 11 duels and made a combined six tackles. His intensity stood out.

So too did his technical assuredness. Merino has of course been brought in for his on-ball qualities as well as his defensive ones. But his physicality is what draws the eye. At 6ft 2ins, the 28-year-old midfielder is another towering addition to an already imposing side.

As he pushes for a first start, Arsenal's opponents, starting with Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, must prepare for the prospect of the most dangerous set-piece team in Europe adding one of the continent's most effective players in the air.

Last season, in addition to winning more duels than any other player in Europe's major leagues, Merino ranked fourth for successful aerials. "His aerial game can make the difference," Miguel Flaño, a former team-mate at Osasuna, told Sky Sports in August.

Germany found that out at the European Championship, when Merino's headed winner for Spain knocked them out. Will Bournemouth be next? He faces a battle to win a place in Arsenal's midfield. But the early evidence suggests he is up for the fight.

Iwobi quietly crucial to Fulham

The international break brought an unexpected headache for Fulham with Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey part of the Nigeria squad left stranded overnight in a Libyan airport, forced to sleep on hard floors and plastic chairs without any access to food or water.

The club will hope the duo are able to shrug off the ordeal swiftly as they prepare for Saturday's meeting with Aston Villa at Craven Cottage. Iwobi, in particular, is a player they have come to rely on.

The 28-year-old's Premier League record is modest in terms of goals and assists, with a combined total of only 26 in 160 games since leaving boyhood club Arsenal. But his value to Fulham, following his arrival from Everton last year, has been abundantly clear this term.

Having covered several positions last season, operating across the front line and even in midfield, he has mainly been used on the left this time around. His versatility remains an asset - he filled in at right wing-back in the narrow defeat to Manchester City before the break - but the greater stability has helped.

Iwobi has dovetailed effectively with Emile Smith Rowe and Antonee Robinson on Fulham's left and, with licence to drift infield, the quality of his passing has stood out more than ever.

Iwobi ranks top in the division for open-play passes into the box and fifth for open-play chances created. He is only slightly lower for open-play expected assists and shot-creating actions. His total of 62 progressive passes puts him 14th overall but top among wingers.

His creativity has been key in Fulham's bright start to the campaign and his numbers put him in esteemed company this season. Consider the fact that, across Europe's major leagues, the only player with more open-play passes into the box is the Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Iwobi, a magnet for criticism at times during his career, may seem an incongruous presence in that star-studded list. But his quality is shining through now and Fulham are feeling the benefits.

Antonio is a West Ham survivor

Niclas Fullkrug's continued absence with a calf injury means Michail Antonio is likely to keep his place up front for West Ham against Tottenham on Saturday. The 34-year-old, in his 10th season with the club, continues to play a big role, despite efforts to replace him.

Since his arrival from Nottingham Forest a decade ago, West Ham have invested heavily in a long list of strikers, from Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri and Andre Ayew, to Gianluca Scamacca, Danny Ings and, most recently, Fullkrug, with plenty more in between.

It is too early to judge the latest addition, a £27.5m signing from Borussia Dortmund. But none before him have even come close to rivalling Antonio's contribution. In fact, with 68 Premier League goals for the club, Antonio has as many as the rest combined. It highlights poor recruitment, but also his powers of endurance.

For many supporters, his continued presence in the team is a source of frustration. Perhaps that is fair enough given the club's level of investment in his position.

But the 4-1 win over Ipswich Town before the international break, in which Antonio scored the opener, was a reminder of his value and there was another in his recent cameo at Anfield which almost turned the Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool in West Ham's favour. He remains a handful for defenders. And he is not done yet.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

Bryan Mbeumo's goal in Brentford's 5-3 win over Wolves before the international break made it three in three games for him and six for the season in total. Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has scored more. Will his hot streak continue against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday? He can cause them problems.

Last week's column examined Manchester United's left-sided frailty and Marcus Rashford's role in it. There was also a look at Mohamed Salah's incredible creative numbers and the maverick style of Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori.