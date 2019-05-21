Alaves appoint Asier Garitano as head coach

Asier Garitano was available after leaving Real Sociedad in December

Alaves have appointed Asier Garitano as their new head coach following Abelardo Fernandez's resignation.

The 49-year-old Spaniard was available after being sacked by Real Sociedad in December.

Before leaving the Anoeta, Garitano spent five years at Leganes, taking them from the third division to La Liga.

At his first press conference as Alaves head coach, Garitano said: "Years ago, in different seasons, I had the chance to stop at Alaves, but it had to be several years later when the circumstances have come."

Abelardo Fernandez quit Alaves on Monday

He added he wanted to help Alaves to "continue to grow and strengthen the achievements that have been reaped in past seasons".

Sports director Sergio Fernandez added: "In the world of football there are many things that depend on third parties, but obviously our intention and desire is that Asier is with us for many years."

Alaves have moved quickly to replace Fernandez, who quit on Monday, saying he would not be able to offer "100 per cent" next season.

Alaves began last season impressively and were in contention for a top-four place, but fell away in the second half of the campaign to finish 11th in La Liga.

