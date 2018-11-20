FA Cup News

More from Football

FA Cup round-up: Halifax knock out Morecambe, Slough through on penalties

Last Updated: 20/11/18 11:33pm

Halifax made it through to the second round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night
Cameron King's fine solo goal for non-league Halifax dumped Sky Bet League Two side Morecambe out of the FA Cup.

King's winner, fired across goal after a mazy run early in the first half, provided a rare upset in the evening's first-round replays and earned the Yorkshire club a home tie against AFC Wimbledon.

National League South side Slough will play Gillingham or Hartlepool at home after winning through 8-7 on penalties against Sutton.

James Dobson's late free-kick cancelled out Josh Taylor's early opener for Sutton and George Wells converted the winning spot kick in the penalty shootout.

Bradford also won through on penalties - to earn a trip to Peterborough - after their home tie against Aldershot ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Luke Howell levelled for the Shots in extra-time after George Fowler's 101st-minute own goal had put them behind, but the League One strugglers won the shootout 4-1, with Jack Payne's spot-kick clinching it.

National League South side Billericay were beaten 3-1 at home by Chesterfield thanks to a Tom Denton hat-trick, and Lyle Taylor also scored three as Charlton thrashed League Two side Mansfield 5-0 at the Valley to book a home tie against Doncaster.

Doncaster hammered National League North team Chorley 7-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium, Tyrone Barnett and substitute Alex Addai's stoppage-time effort secured Cheltenham a 2-0 home win against National League side Ebbsfleet, and Southend scored four goals in extra time to win 6-2 at Crawley.

Goals from James Henry, Jamie Mackie and Marcus Browne secured Oxford United a 3-0 win at Forest Green and a trip to Plymouth, but local rivals Oxford City lost 2-0 at home to Tranmere.

