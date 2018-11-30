FA Cup round two preview: Lincoln hoping for another long run
Last Updated: 30/11/18 2:27pm
Lincoln defender Sam Habergham knows better than most what a good FA Cup run can do for a lower league club.
The Imps became the first non-league side in over a century to reach the quarter-finals of the competition two seasons ago before their journey ended at Arsenal.
Danny Cowley's side, who face Carlisle at Sincil Bank in the second round on Saturday, then went on to cap a remarkable season by sealing promotion back to the Football League.
"In my view cup runs help league form, absolutely," Habergham said. "Winning football matches becomes a habit.
"We've got into a good habit of doing that over the last few years at Lincoln. We've won a lot of games of football and we know where it can take you."
Habergham, currently working his way back from a long-term knee injury, is one of only two players still at the club who featured against Arsenal. Striker Matt Rhead is the other.
Two years is a long time in football, but that incredible cup run is still fresh in Habergham's memory. So how did a National League side get through eight rounds, beating Burnley, Brighton, Ipswich and Oldham along the way?
"There's two things really," Habergham said. "Togetherness. Everyone was pulling in the same direction and it wasn't just the team it was the whole club and the fans. It was such a special year.
"Secondly, everyone knew their jobs. We knew our game-plan and could execute whether that was week in, week out in the National League or against a Premier League team like Burnley."
Elsewhere on Saturday, National League Halifax Town will be looking to kick off with an upset when they host AFC Wimbledon in the lunchtime game.
Saturday's late kick-off will see National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham host Welsh rivals Newport County.
Maidstone knocked Macclesfield out in the first round and will host Sky Bet League Two Oldham.
Full FA Cup second-round draw
Friday, November 30
Solihull Moors v Blackpool (7.55pm)
Saturday, December 1 (3pm kick-off unless stated)
FC Halifax v AFC Wimbledon (12.30pm)
Accrington Stanley v Cheltenham Town
Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers
Lincoln City v Carlisle United
Maidstone United v Oldham Athletic
Peterborough United v Bradford City
Plymouth Argyle v Oxford United
Southend United v Barnsley
Walsall v Sunderland
Wrexham v Newport County (8pm)
Sunday, December 2 (all 2pm kick-off)
Barnet v Stockport County
Bury v Luton
Chesterfield v Grimsby Town
Rochdale v Portsmouth
Shrewsbury Town v Scunthorpe United
Slough v Gillingham
Swindon Town v Woking
Tranmere Rovers v Southport
Monday, December 3
Guiseley v Fleetwood Town (8pm)