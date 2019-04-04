When is the FA Cup final? What time is kick-off? Will VAR be used?

The FA Cup final will be at Wembley Stadium

When is the 2019 FA Cup final and will VAR be used? All you need to know about the final...

When is it?

The FA Cup final is on Saturday, May 18, a week after the conclusion of the Premier League season. Kick-off time is yet to be confirmed.

Where is it?

Like the semi-finals, the final will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Who could be playing?

Four teams remain in the competition, with the semi-finals taking place this weekend as Manchester City play Brighton on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) and Watford face Wolves on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

Manchester City reached the semi-finals with a dramatic win over Swansea

City have not won the competition since 2011 while Watford and Brighton have never lifted the trophy. Wolves are four-time winners, although their last victory came in 1960.

Will VAR be used?

Yes.

The Video Assistant Referee will be consulted for the FA Cup final, with big screens around the stadium showing decisions if they are overturned.

VAR's decision will be announced on the big screen before a replay is shown.

How can I follow the game?

You will be able to follow all the FA Cup action, as well as the conclusion of the Premier League season, with Sky Sports.

Head to www.skysports.com or the Sky Sports app to follow live blogs.