Haringey chairman Aki Achillea wants 'zero tolerance' on racism

1:24 Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea hopes the footballing authorities back the club’s stance after the players walked-off Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea hopes the footballing authorities back the club’s stance after the players walked-off

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea believes there should be a "zero tolerance" on racism after his players walked off in their FA Cup tie with Yeovil on Saturday.

The qualifying match between Haringey and Yeovil was abandoned on Saturday after the players walked off the pitch due to alleged racist abuse.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault following the incident.

Achillea believes the only way to eradicate the issue from football is to not tolerate any racist abuse whatsoever.

He said: "It has to become totally unacceptable. People have said this before - zero tolerance is the answer.

"This suggestion in the protocol that you announce twice on the public address system that fans should desist from this type of behaviour simply won't cut it.

"It has to be zero tolerance. I know a lot of the football pundits who have discussed it recently on television have said that's what needs to happen and it does need to be zero tolerance.

"Teams who take the stance that they take as long as they take it in the right circumstances, if things have genuinely happened, then they have to be supported - they have to get support from the very top.

"I fully appreciate that we need to fulfil fixtures as a club and I know that we could be expelled from the FA Cup as a consequence of the action that was taken on Saturday.

"But at the end of the day, this is not about football. When I see and I find out that my players have been racially abused then I support them in the actions they took, and I support my manager in taking the players off when he did and I hope ultimately that we get support from the right channels in relation to what we did."

Haringey's goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat said he was spat at, struck by a bottle and subjected to racist abuse, before his team-mate, Cobie Rowe, was also allegedly targeted by racist chants.

Achillea added he was previously unsure whether walking off in such circumstances was the best idea, however, reveals Saturday's instances changed his mind.

"I was always anti walking off the pitch. I'd always supported those who decided not to let the people who chant these things win. It would set a dangerous precedent that people, if their team was losing, could resort to these sort of tactics if they felt that a team would walk off the pitch," he said.

"That was my view because I don't think I really fully appreciated the affect upon the recipient of that racial abuse and I fully appreciate now, having seen the affect upon my players on Saturday when I went straight into the dressing room afterwards.

"There were a lot of distraught and angry boys in that dressing room and I have no doubt that we made 100% the correct decision to come off and I would do it again if the circumstances were repeated."