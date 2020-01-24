FA Cup fourth round: Brentford and Hull lead charge for Premier League scalps

Brentford host Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday

It's FA Cup fourth round this weekend, with a host of Premier League clubs looking to avoid early exits to lower-league opposition.

Brentford and Hull will both be hoping to pull off an upset on Saturday, while Premier League managers are again expected to make full use of their squads.

Tranmere and Shrewsbury take centre stage against Manchester United and Liverpool respectively on Monday, while the fifth round draw takes place on Monday evening, ahead of Bournemouth vs Arsenal.

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester striker Jamie Vardy's injury is not as serious as first feared

Brentford will be without forward Said Benrahma for Saturday's FA Cup match at home to Leicester after his father died earlier in the week.

The Algerian is currently out of the country and will take no part while Bees boss Thomas Frank will also be missing several other players.

Pontus Jansson (hip) and Mathias Jensen (hamstring) were absent for the goalless draw away to Huddersfield and remain sidelined alongside Sergio Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee).

Luke Daniels has played in all of Brentford's cup games this season and is expected to replace David Raya in goal, with the Bees set to make other changes too, although not as many as in the previous round against Stoke.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Brentford

Leicester will be without Jamie Vardy for the fourth-round tie. The striker, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, suffered a glute problem in the Premier League win against West Ham and will not be involved.

Nampalys Mendy was also forced off against the Hammers on Wednesday night with a knee injury and he is looking at an absence of between four and six weeks.

With the Foxes set to play Aston Villa in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, boss Brendan Rodgers is set to make some changes at Griffin Park.

Key stat: Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has progressed from his last six FA Cup ties against lower-league opposition since losing 3-2 to Oldham Athletic in the fourth round in 2012-13 as Liverpool boss.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says a decision will be made on whether he will recall striker Nahki Wells from his loan spell at QPR

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that he will again rotate his squad for Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury but could still miss out while Ashley Barnes and Ben Gibson will not feature.

Adam Idah is set for another start for Norwich following his hat-trick in the 4-2 victory over Preston in the third round.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Norwich

Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell have both been ruled out while Kenny McLean and Ibrahim Amadou are both doubts but Ralf Fährmann and Mario Vrancic are back in contention.

Key stat: Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has scored nine goals in his last 13 FA Cup appearances, netting in his last three games in the competition for the Clarets, including a goal in a 4-1 defeat to Norwich in January 2012.

Chris Wilder believes Dean Henderson is putting himself in contention to become England's No 1 goalkeeper and hopes to keep him at Sheffield United next season.

Millwall are without the cup-tied Ryan Woods when they take on Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

Ben Thompson is also out so Billy Mitchell is set to start alongside Jayson Molumby in midfield. Gary Rowett is expected to rotate his squad with right-back James Brown among those pushing for a start.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard has resumed first-team training for the club after being sidelined for the last three months with a knee injury.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder made 11 changes in the third round against AFC Fylde but insists that will not be the case at The Den.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Reading

The Blades boss needs to assess some "tight bodies and knocks" in his squad following the Premier League defeat to Manchester City in midweek. One of the players being monitored is striker David McGoldrick, who has missed the last two matches with a foot problem.

New signing Jack Robinson could feature after joining from Nottingham Forest.

Key stat: This will be the third FA Cup encounter between Millwall and Sheffield United, with the other two coming in 1895 and 1914; the Blades progressed from both ties.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League

Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb could make their Newcastle debuts against Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Manager Steve Bruce confirmed that defenders Emil Krafth and Florian Lejeune, who scored twice in injury time to secure a remarkable 2-2 Premier League draw at Everton, have been added to the club's already lengthy injury list. Andy Carroll (groin) is expected to miss out.

Jonjo Shelvey was only fit enough for the bench at Goodison Park, so Bruce will make a late call on him. DeAndre Yedlin, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin are all in contention.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Oxford

Oxford could be without as many as eight key players themselves. James Henry, Ben Woodburn, Cameron Brannagan, Matty Taylor, Anthony Forde and Malachi Napa have all been ruled out.

George Thorne is fully fit and may return to the squad while Jamie Hanson could be involved while Liam Kelly and Dan Agyei will both be hoping for a chance.

Key stat: Newcastle United and Oxford United have only faced in the FA Cup once previously, with the U's winning 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium in the fourth round in 2016-17.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the FA Cup is of equal priority to the Premier League this season

Cedric Soares, Jannik Vestergaard and Shane Long will all miss the tie for Southampton.

Full-back Soares is expected to be out for around three weeks with knee ligament damage suffered in the midweek win at Crystal Palace, while centre-back Vestergaard (concussion) and forward Long (knee) also picked up problems at Selhurst Park.

The enforced absence of Portugal international Soares could see midfielder James Ward-Prowse deployed at right-back, with Kevin Danso another option.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl plans to make some changes for the all-Premier League tie. Jan Bednarek is expected to be available after missing out against Palace with an Achilles issue, but fellow defender Yan Valery remains sidelined due to a viral infection.

Danny Ings scored the winning goal when the sides met in the league

Tottenham will be without Harry Winks for the trip to the south coast. The midfielder picked up an ankle injury in the midweek win over Norwich and is set for several weeks on the sidelines.

Gedson Fernandes and Tanguy Ndombele will be hoping for starts at St Mary's Stadium, while Christian Eriksen's future is in the air as he closes in on a move to Inter Milan.

Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Ben Davies (ankle) continue their recoveries.

Key stat: Southampton last faced Spurs in the FA Cup during the 2002-03 season, winning 4-0 in the third round - Saints went on to reach the final that season.

David Moyes says West Ham are trying to bring in new signings before the transfer deadline, but no new arrivals are imminent

West Ham will be without Robert Snodgrass and Arthur Masuaku after the pair picked up injuries during the 4-1 defeat to Leicester in midweek.

Angelo Ogbonna will be assessed after sustaining a back injury at the King Power Stadium. Lukasz Fabianski and Felipe Anderson remain long-term absentees.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic returns to the London Stadium for the first time since he was sacked just over two years ago.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic returns to the London Stadium this weekend

The Baggies will be without Grady Diangana, who is both ineligible to face his parent club and suffering from a hamstring injury.

The Sky Bet Championship club accepted an FA charge of violent conduct against winger Matheus Pereira this week, meaning he will begin a three-match suspension.

Key stat: West Brom manager Slaven Bilic hasn't managed against West Ham since leaving the club in November 2017 - his only previous FA Cup match at London Stadium was as Hammers boss in January 2017, a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the club are keen to sign a striker in January, although Tammy Abraham's injury is not as severe as first feared

Hull are battling a defensive injury crisis. On-loan Everton defender Matthew Pennington picked up a groin strain in training on Thursday, with scans required to determine the extent of the problem.

Full-back Callum Elder has a calf complaint and could be sidelined for several weeks while centre-back Jordy De Wijs is also missing with a calf injury of his own.

However, the Tigers could be boosted by the return of defender Stephen Kingsley, who is back in training after three weeks out, and forward Kamil Grosicki is also closing in on a comeback after injury.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Hull

Tammy Abraham has been ruled out for Chelsea after suffering an ankle injury scare against Arsenal on Tuesday night. The England striker hobbled off the Stamford Bridge turf at full-time in the 2-2 Premier League draw.

Christian Pulisic is still out with an adductor problem, while Reece James will be doubtful due to the knee injury that kept him out of the Arsenal clash. Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a long-term absentee after heel surgery.

Key stat: Hull have won none of their 10 FA Cup games against Chelsea (D3 L7), losing most recently in the fifth round in February 2018, a 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola has welcomed back Aymeric Laporte but says the centre-half can't fix all Manchester City's problems

Manchester City have close to a full-strength squad available for their FA Cup clash with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. Winger Leroy Sane is now their only major absentee with the knee injury that has kept him out for most of the season.

Claudio Bravo, who has started all domestic cup matches so far this season, is likely to play in goal.

Fulham will still be without Aleksandar Mitrovic, Aboubakar Kamara, Neeskens Kebano and Anthony Knockaert for the fourth-round tie.

Fulham are set to be without their talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic for the trip

But head coach Scott Parker said after the goalless midweek draw at Charlton that there is a slim chance all four could be fit for next week's home game against Huddersfield.

Mitrovic (ankle) has missed the last two matches, fellow striker Kamara has played no part since New Year's Day and winger Kabano last featured on Boxing Day.

Winger Knockaert missed out against Charlton due to a knock, while Harrison Reed is still working his way back from a calf injury.

Key stat: Fulham have lost their last eight matches against Man City in all competitions, most recently a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League in March 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to stick with his principles and not make wholesale changes to his Manchester United squad in the current transfer window

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is focused on the FA Cup fourth round trip to Tranmere despite the growing pressure at Old Trafford.

Axel Tuanzebe won't return until after the winter break, but Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are in line to start. Scott McTominay (knee), Paul Pogba (ankle), Marcus Rashford (back) and Marcos Rojo are all definitely out, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah is stepping up his fitness.

Ollie Banks, Mark Ellis and Evan Gumbs remain out of contention while Calum Woods could return for Tranmere.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon says his side's FA Cup win over Watford and upcoming fourth-round tie with Manchester United can help the League One club 'move forward.'

Key stat: This will be the first-ever FA Cup meeting between Tranmere Rovers and Manchester United, with the two clubs' only previous contest in any competition coming in the 1976-77 League Cup second round; the Red Devils won 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists nothing has been decided in the Premier League title race and says his side are still yet to secure their place in next year's Champions League

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts has a full squad to pick from for Sunday's FA Cup glamour tie against world-and-European champions Liverpool.

Ricketts must decide whether to give either of his January signings a debut in the televised fixture.

Blackburn defender Sam Hart, who has joined on loan for the rest of the season, was an unused substitute for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fleetwood.

On Monday, Ricketts brought in ex-Bolton midfielder Josh Vela on a two-and-a-half-year deal after he was released by Hibernian.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood and Shrewsbury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting news of a scan on Sadio Mane's hamstring injury. The Senegal international limped off 33 minutes into Thursday's 2-1 win at Wolves.

Klopp made a number of changes for his side's 1-0 win over rivals Everton in the third round and will field another weakened team at New Meadow this weekend.

James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri will not be available but fellow midfielder Naby Keita could return after a groin injury which has sidelined him since the end of December.

Key stat: Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool have only faced once previously, an FA Cup fourth-round tie back in February 1996 - the Reds won 4-0 at Gay Meadow on their way to reaching the final that season.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it has been difficult to find players of sufficient quality to improve his squad in the current transfer window

Bournemouth will welcome back defender Steve Cook from suspension for Monday night's FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Arsenal.

Centre-back Cook missed the midweek Premier League win over Brighton due to a one-match ban following his dismissal at Norwich.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe confirmed a couple of unnamed members of his squad were struggling with injuries and would be assessed ahead of the game.

The south-coast club remain without a host of long-term absentees including left-back Charlie Daniels, defender Chris Mepham and midfielder David Brooks, while forward Joshua King is not expected to return.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos should return after missing the last two games with illness.

The centre-back is back in training again and will help fill the void left by David Luiz, who was sent off during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Tuesday and will now serve a one-match suspension.

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also not available as he serves out a three-match ban following his red card at Crystal Palace.

Defenders Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) plus forward Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Key stats: Arsenal have won eight of their previous 11 matches against Bournemouth in all competitions (W8 D2 L1), sharing a 1-1 draw in the most recent meeting in the Premier League during December.

Follow Bournemouth vs Arsenal on Sky Sports' digital platforms with our dedicated match blog, kicking off at 6.30pm.

Other FA Cup fixtures this weekend