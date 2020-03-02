Portsmouth vs Arsenal preview: Pablo Mari could make debut in FA Cup
Last Updated: 02/03/20 6:46pm
Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal's trip to Portsmouth on Monday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).
Team news
Portsmouth will assess captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis ahead of Monday's tie at Fratton Park.
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is confident the pair will be fit to face Mikel Arteta's side after they sustained knocks in Friday's 3-0 Sky Bet League One win over Rochdale.
Centre-back Christian Burgess collected his 10th booking of the season in that match but will be available to face the Gunners as his two-game suspension will be served in league fixtures.
Defender Jack Whatmough and forward Oli Hawkins will be hoping to return to Jackett's squad after being left out against Dale for tactical reasons.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is likely to shuffle his pack at Fratton Park.
The Gunners will be without Sead Kolasinac, who has suffered a significant shoulder strain.
Full-backs Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) also likely to still be sidelined.
Defender Calum Chambers (knee) is a long-term absentee while January signing Pablo Mari will be pushing for his Arsenal debut.
Opta stats
- Portsmouth haven't beaten Arsenal in any competition since winning a league match 5-4 in March 1958, drawing eight and losing 13 of their 21 meetings since then.
- Arsenal have progressed from all three of their previous FA Cup ties against Portsmouth, with the most recent such match coming in the quarter-final in 2003-04 (5-1 at Fratton Park).
- When not a top-flight club themselves, Portsmouth have lost their last five FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, since beating Nottingham Forest in 1998-99.
- Arsenal have progressed from their last 12 FA Cup ties against sides from the third tier or lower, since losing 1-2 against fourth division Wrexham in January 1992.
- Portsmouth are looking to reach the quarter-final of the FA Cup for the first time since 2009-10, when they ended up reaching the final.
- All three of Arsenal's FA Cup goals this season have been scored by English players under the age of 21.