Portsmouth vs Arsenal preview: Pablo Mari could make debut in FA Cup

Pablo Mari could make his Arsenal debut

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal's trip to Portsmouth on Monday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Portsmouth will assess captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis ahead of Monday's tie at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is confident the pair will be fit to face Mikel Arteta's side after they sustained knocks in Friday's 3-0 Sky Bet League One win over Rochdale.

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Rochdale Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Rochdale

Centre-back Christian Burgess collected his 10th booking of the season in that match but will be available to face the Gunners as his two-game suspension will be served in league fixtures.

Defender Jack Whatmough and forward Oli Hawkins will be hoping to return to Jackett's squad after being left out against Dale for tactical reasons.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is likely to shuffle his pack at Fratton Park.

The Gunners will be without Sead Kolasinac, who has suffered a significant shoulder strain.

Full-backs Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) also likely to still be sidelined.

Defender Calum Chambers (knee) is a long-term absentee while January signing Pablo Mari will be pushing for his Arsenal debut.

1:23 Arsenal head into the game after crashing out of the Europa League but Mikel Arteta has praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal head into the game after crashing out of the Europa League but Mikel Arteta has praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Opta stats