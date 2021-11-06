FA investigating abuse towards Colchester United's Shamal George during FA Cup game at AFC Sudbury

League Two side say they were made aware of the abuse aimed at the goalkeeper from behind the goal and with the help of AFC Sudbury and BBC footage, hope to identify the supporter or supporters responsible; Sudbury say the abuse did not contain racist language.

Colchester United goalkeeper Shamal George was subjected to abuse during the FA Cup win over AFC Sudbury

The FA is looking into abuse aimed towards Colchester United's Shamal George during their FA Cup victory at AFC Sudbury on Friday night.

The League Two side issued a statement saying they were made aware of the abuse aimed at the goalkeeper from behind the goal and with the help of Sudbury and BBC footage, hope to identify the supporter or supporters responsible.

It added: "Any abuse whatsoever is totally unacceptable, and it is hoped that anyone who is found to have been abusive to Shamal will be identified and punished to the full letter of the law, and that the full weight of any football sanctions can be imposed."

Isthmian League side AFC Sudbury also released a statement saying it has reviewed the BBC's broadcast audio and insist the incident, albeit abusive, did not contain racist language.

It added: "We would like to publicly state that AFC Sudbury condemns abuse of ANY kind and any visitor to the club who uses language or behaviour of this kind will be banned indefinitely from the football club."

The FA is working with both clubs and local police to investigate the matter.

Goals from Brendan Wiredu, Freddie Sears, Sylvester Jasper and Shawn McCoulsky saw Colchester comfortably through to the second round of the competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate.

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org