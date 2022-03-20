FA Cup semi-final draw: Man City to face Liverpool as Chelsea take on Crystal Palace

Man City will face Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals, with the other featuring an all-London draw as Chelsea take on Crystal Palace.

Liverpool confirmed their place in the last four of the competition with a controversial 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Southampton in their quarter-final.

The pair are locked in a fierce battle at the top of the Premier League table and will face each other in the league on Sunday April 10, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool's progression past Forest means they will play City twice in a week before then hosting Manchester United in the Premier League.

Chelsea eased past Middlesbrough to set up a semi-final showdown with south London side Crystal Palace, who were 4-0 winners against Everton.

The FA Cup semi-finals will be played on the weekend of April 16 and 17 at Wembley Stadium.

FA Cup semi-final draw

Man City vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

To be rearranged: Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 2 - Watford (H) Premier League

April 5 - Benfica (a) Champions League QF first leg

April 10 - Man City (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 13 - Benfica (H) Champions League QF second leg

April 16/17 - Man City (Wembley) *FA Cup semi-finals

April 19 - Man United (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Everton (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF first leg *

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3/4 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF second leg *

May 7 - Tottenham (H) Premier League

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - Southampton (a) Premier League

May 22 - Wolves (H) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress

To be rearranged: Wolves (a) Premier League

April 2 - Burnley (a) Premier League

April 5 - Atletico Madrid (H) Champions League QF first leg

April 10 - Liverpool (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 13 - Atletico Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg

April 16/17 - Liverpool (Wembley), FA Cup semi-finals

April 20 - Brighton (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 23 - Watford (H) Premier League

April 26/27 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF first leg *

April 30 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF second leg *

May 7 - Newcastle (H) Premier League

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League

May 22 - Aston Villa (H) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *



* Subject to progress

To be rearranged: Leicester (H) Premier League

To be rearranged: Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

March 19 - Middlesbrough (a) FA Cup QF

April 2 - Brentford (H) Premier League

April 6 - Real Madrid (H) Champions League QF first leg

April 9 - Southampton (a) Premier League

April 12 - Real Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg

April 16/17 - Crystal Palace (Wembley), FA Cup semi-final

April 20 - Arsenal (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - West Ham (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Man City/Atletico Champions League SF first leg *

May 1 - Everton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Man City/Atletico Champions League SF second leg *

May 7 - Wolves (H) Premier League

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - Man United (a) Premier League

May 22 - Watford (H) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress