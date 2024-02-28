FA Cup draw: Liverpool face fierce rivals Man Utd in quarter-finals

Liverpool will face fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

United beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground to book their place in the final eight, as Liverpool's youthful side beat Southampton 3-0.

Like all four quarter-final ties, the showdown will be played across the weekend of March 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, Championship leaders Leicester will travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, after Conor Gallagher came off the bench to score the winner in the Blues' 3-2 victory over Leeds.

Fellow second-tier side Coventry will play Wolves at Molineux after the latter saw off Brighton.

Holders Manchester City will play Newcastle.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City

Man Utd vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Weir reflects on Manchester City's win away at Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...