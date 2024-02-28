FA Cup draw: Liverpool face fierce rivals Man Utd in quarter-finals

Liverpool face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, as Manchester City play Newcastle; ties will be played during the weekend of March 16 and 17
Wednesday 28 February 2024 22:00, UK
Liverpool will face fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
United beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground to book their place in the final eight, as Liverpool's youthful side beat Southampton 3-0.
Like all four quarter-final ties, the showdown will be played across the weekend of March 16 and 17.
Meanwhile, Championship leaders Leicester will travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, after Conor Gallagher came off the bench to score the winner in the Blues' 3-2 victory over Leeds.
Fellow second-tier side Coventry will play Wolves at Molineux after the latter saw off Brighton.
Holders Manchester City will play Newcastle.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City
Man Utd vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Leicester City
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
