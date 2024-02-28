 Skip to content
FA Cup draw: Liverpool face fierce rivals Man Utd in quarter-finals

Liverpool face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, as Manchester City play Newcastle; ties will be played during the weekend of March 16 and 17

Wednesday 28 February 2024 22:00, UK

The FA Cup trophy on display ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday January 7, 2024.

Liverpool will face fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

United beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground to book their place in the final eight, as Liverpool's youthful side beat Southampton 3-0.

Like all four quarter-final ties, the showdown will be played across the weekend of March 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, Championship leaders Leicester will travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, after Conor Gallagher came off the bench to score the winner in the Blues' 3-2 victory over Leeds.

Fellow second-tier side Coventry will play Wolves at Molineux after the latter saw off Brighton.

Holders Manchester City will play Newcastle.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City

Man Utd vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

