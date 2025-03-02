FA Cup quarter-final draw: Bournemouth to host Man City, Fulham to play Palace, Aston Villa face Preston

Bournemouth will host Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Fulham's reward for knocking out holders Manchester United is a home London derby with Crystal Palace.

Sky Bet Championship side Preston, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will be at home to Aston Villa.

Brighton, having beaten Newcastle 2-1 after extra time at St James' Park on Sunday, will take on Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium after Forest's victory against Ipswich on penalties.

The quarter-final ties will take place across the final weekend of March.

FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Ties to be played across the weekend of March 29/30:

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Preston North End vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest