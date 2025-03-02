FA Cup quarter-final draw: Bournemouth to host Man City, Fulham to play Palace, Aston Villa face Preston
FA Cup quarter-final ties to be played across the weekend of March 29/30; Sky Bet Championship side Preston, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will be at home to Aston Villa; Brighton will play Nottingham Forest
Tuesday 4 March 2025 07:17, UK
Bournemouth will host Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Fulham's reward for knocking out holders Manchester United is a home London derby with Crystal Palace.
Sky Bet Championship side Preston, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will be at home to Aston Villa.
Brighton, having beaten Newcastle 2-1 after extra time at St James' Park on Sunday, will take on Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium after Forest's victory against Ipswich on penalties.
The quarter-final ties will take place across the final weekend of March.
FA Cup quarter-final draw:
Ties to be played across the weekend of March 29/30:
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Preston North End vs Aston Villa
Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest