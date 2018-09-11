Checkatrade Trophy round-up: Leicester beat Fleetwood

Danny Simpson played for Leicester U21s on Tuesday night in the Checkatrade Trophy

Leicester City U21s fought back from two goals down to beat Fleetwood on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

The Foxes, who included Danny Simpson in their line-up, were two goals down with 10 minutes to go, after Chris Long and Conor McAleny had put Joey Barton's Fleetwood in control.

But Ryan Loft, who had earlier missed a penalty, pulled a goal back in the 80th minute and then equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time, before Leicester prevailed 7-6 on spot-kicks.

Elsewhere, Swindon saw off fellow Sky Bet League Two side Newport 1-0.

Michael Doughty scored from the penalty spot after 77 minutes to seal the victory after Elijah Adebayo had been brought down in the box.

It was a sixth of the campaign for the 25-year-old, of which five have already come from penalties.