Championship predictions: Can Southampton or Leicester bounce back?

Southampton vs Leicester, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This game has a very different feel to a couple of weeks ago. Especially for Southampton, who will have had a fortnight to dwell on that drubbing at Sunderland. There is plenty for Russell Martin to ponder after that result.

Leicester, meanwhile, also saw their perfect start come to an end as they were beaten at home by Hull. It is a chance for both to bounce back, but I'm expecting a response from Southampton.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Norwich were another side beaten for the first time just before the international break, as they fell to Rotherham. The loss of Josh Sargent may prove to be a big one for them.

Stoke have endured two pretty poor results in a row, and they need to kick on if they are to build a bit of positivity this season. But I can’t see Alex Neil getting anything at his old stomping ground.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

What a start to the season it has been for Preston! Four wins on the bounce and they are top of the Championship, with an impeccable defensive record to boot.

Plymouth also claimed their first win since opening day just before the international break. They have already shown they can hold their own in this league. But can they get anything from Deepdale? It is master versus apprentice, but I think Ryan Lowe will prevail over Steven Schumacher.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

It feels like considering the negativity that swirled around the club, every win for Gareth Ainsworth and QPR is a big statement, and it was just that at Middlesbrough as they took all three points.

Speaking of big statements… what a win for Sunderland against Southampton. They will be riding high as they head to west London, and it’s a chance to really crack on. But I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Swansea, Saturday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Saturday night, under the lights, a South Wales derby. What a game this should prove to be, especially when you consider both need a result.

Cardiff have just one win so far, while Swansea are yet to get that under new boss Michael Duff. He tends to start a little slowly at clubs, but the higher up the leagues you go the tougher the scrutiny gets. What an opportunity this is for him to get off the mark. I think there will be goals, but I can’t split the pair.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Leeds, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Millwall have had a couple of decent results in a row now to ease the criticism being aimed at Gary Rowett. They will undoubtedly be there or thereabouts again this season.

Leeds will probably be more relieved than any other club that the transfer window is shut, and Daniel Farke can concentrate on what they have. Will that stability help at The Den? I’m not too sure for now. Home win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (Sat 3pm KO unless stated)

Hull vs Coventry (7.45pm): 2-1

Blackburn vs Middlesbrough: 2-0

Bristol City vs West Brom: 1-1

Huddersfield vs Rotherham: 1-0

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich: 0-2

Watford vs Birmingham: 2-2