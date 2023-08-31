Championship predictions: Leeds, Leicester to win?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Birmingham vs Millwall, Saturday 12.30pm

The Birmingham train keeps rumbling on. What a start to the season it has been. They won’t even be too bothered by their cup exit in midweek, so long as they keep winning in the league.

Millwall and Gary Rowett silenced some doubters with a win over Stoke last week. This is another of his old haunts, and he’ll be wary of the excitement building around St Andrew’s. Tight draw here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Southampton, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

As we speak now Sunderland are still in the market for a striker before the window closes, which could make such a big difference to their season - especially if Ross Stewart leaves.

Southampton boss Russell Martin will be another who will likely be relieved when the window is shut, so he can finally properly know what his squad is going to look like for the season. With Deadline Day looming, it is so hard to know what this game will look like on Saturday! What I do know is both sides will attack, and there should be goals.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

Considering the rebuild Coventry have had to do for this season, losing their two talisman, I’m sure that Mark Robins will be delighted with the start they have made.

Watford less so. They haven’t scored now since those four on opening day, and should have got something out of Blackburn last week.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Well. If last week’s win was anything to go by, Leeds fans are in for a treat this season. That front four in its current guise looks incredible.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, haven’t picked up so much as a point yet. The only side to lose all four this season. I can’t see it getting any better for them at Elland Road. Home win.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Leicester vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

It is rinse and repeat again for Leicester. Another week where they haven’t entirely convinced but still picked up three points. Ominous is the word I’ve used a few times already, and will continue to do so.

Hull may be their toughest challenge so far. They are building well under Liam Rosenior and will fancy their chances of causing a problem at the King Power. But Leicester should have the quality to make it five from five.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Norwich, Saturday 3pm

Rotherham are leaking goals right now. They are the only side to have conceded double figures already, and now come up against the side to have scored more than any other so far.

Norwich, however, will have to make do without Josh Sargent, who has been brilliant so far. It looks like he will be out for a while, which is gutting for him as he had started the season so well. But they should still have enough to see off Rotherham.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm KO)

Swansea vs Bristol City (Sat 12.30pm): 0-1

Ipswich vs Cardiff: 2-1

Middlesbrough vs QPR: 1-0

Plymouth vs Blackburn: 2-2

Stoke vs Preston: 1-1

West Brom vs Huddersfield: 2-0