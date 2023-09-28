Championship predictions: Leeds to see off Southampton | Leicester to keep winning

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Xisco Munoz remains in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, for now. It was another damaging defeat at Swansea last week, and they are now the only side in the league without a win yet this season.

Sunderland will also have something to prove after their good run came to an abrupt end at home to Cardiff on Sunday. They are such a young side there will be inconsistency, but also determination to bounce back. But I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Southampton vs Leeds, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Russell Martin is under real pressure now. Four defeats on the bounce is unacceptable for Southampton in this league. Even if it is early days. They don’t seem to be learning their lessons in defence, either.

Leeds will be keen to capitalise. Their front four in full flow is a joy to behold, and if there is an early goal it could get messy at St Mary’s. Away win.

Prediction: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

Hull City are just going about their business in the league this season. They look really impressive and they should probably have even more points at this stage.

Plymouth have had problems on the road so far. It sort of sums them up that they lost 4-1 at Bristol City, then thrashed Norwich 6-2 at home. Hull is a long trip, and it might be a fruitless one.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

It has been two really poor results in a row for Norwich. They have now lost three of their last four and a bit of that early-season optimism has started to dissipate.

The same can be said of Birmingham, who are without a win in four now after such a good start. A lack of cutting edge in front of goal looks a problem, and I think it will be the Canaries who take this.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Watford have only won once now since the opening day. They have played some good stuff under Valerien Ismael, but results have not really been forthcoming. It is worth remembering it only took them 10 games to part with Rob Edwards last season.

Middlesbrough finally got their first win of the season against Southampton last week, so will be feeling more confident heading to Vicarage Road. But this will be a score draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Leicester, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Blackburn games this season always produce goals, but they leak far too many. Only two sides have conceded more heading into the weekend, in fact. It is an issue that needs resolving.

And it is a weakness Leicester will be keen to take advantage of. They are top of the tree heading into the weekend, and look impressive at both ends of the pitch. It is hard to see past another win for the Foxes right now.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off)

Bristol City vs Stoke: 2-1

Cardiff vs Rotherham: 1-0

Huddersfield vs Ipswich: 1-2

Millwall vs Swansea: 2-1

Preston vs West Brom: 2-1

QPR vs Coventry: 1-1