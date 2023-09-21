Championship predictions: More misery for Southampton?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Birmingham vs QPR, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It hasn’t been the best of weeks for Birmingham. Admittedly it has been two tough away trips back-to-back, but it has certainly brought them down with a little bump after such a fine start.

This is a chance to bounce back and regain some of that momentum, but QPR can be a tough prospect on the road. Both their wins this season have already come away from home, but I can’t see a third coming at St Andrew’s.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Leeds vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

Leeds were imperious at Millwall, and then lucky to hold on and get a point at Hull with 10 men. It really does sum up how unpredictable this league can be sometimes.

Watford have enjoyed a decent week, although they will have been disappointed not to go on and win against West Brom. They will have a go at Leeds, which could play into their hands. Home win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Leicester vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Leicester have really shown what they’re all about in the last few days, with valuable away wins in what was, on paper, two of their toughest away trips of the season. They are going to be tough to stop.

Bristol City will be riding high after their thumping win over Plymouth. They have lost just once all season. But I can’t see Nigel Pearson getting anything as he returns to his former club.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough just cannot get going. They picked up another point in midweek but that was in a basement battle with Sheffield Wednesday. No wins from seven. They are still glued to the bottom of the table.

It could provide an opportunity for Southampton. It has been a disastrous run for Russell Martin, and they shot themselves in the foot again in their defeat to Ipswich. It is three in a row now. If that becomes four, heads will roll. I don’t think it will, but I can’t see them winning either.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Hull, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Stoke ended their losing run at Huddersfield in midweek, but it was still just a point and they badly need to improve soon. It is too long now where they simply haven’t competed in this division.

How did Hull not beat Leeds on Wednesday night? Opposition down to 10 men, Adama Traore will be having nightmares about his miss late on. Liam Rosenior will have them brush that off, and I think they’ll win here.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Huddersfield, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Coventry still look like they haven’t quite gelled yet this season. But they started a lot slower last year and reached the play-offs, so Mark Robins won’t be bothered yet.

Huddersfield begin life without Neil Warnock. How much will they regret not keeping him until the end of the season after the job he has done there. We’ll soon find out. But there could be a bit of a hangover, and Coventry should take advantage.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Ipswich vs Blackburn: 2-1

Plymouth vs Norwich: 2-2

Rotherham vs Preston: 1-2

Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday: 1-1

West Brom vs Millwall: 1-1

Sunderland vs Cardiff (Sun 3pm): 2-1