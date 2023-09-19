Championship predictions: Preston to keep winning | More Southampton misery

Preston vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Five wins on the bounce and Preston are still top of the league. Ryan Lowe saw off his old club Plymouth on Saturday, and they are just riding high. Even at this early stage, it is so good to see.

It was a first defeat of the season for Birmingham at the weekend. To lose it so late in the day would have been heartbreaking for the Blues. But with the form Preston are in I think there could be more of that in store at Deepdale.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Southampton vs Ipswich, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It has been a nightmarish couple of weeks for Southampton. The last two results, and the nature of them, have heaped real pressure onto Russell Martin. They have conceded 16 goals now in six games.

Ipswich will be feeling good about their chances of getting stuck in at St Mary’s. The atmosphere could turn quickly with an early goal, and I fancy an away win.

Prediction: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This is a big battle at the bottom. Neither side has a win yet this season, and no side has scored fewer goals than the pair. It already feels like a crucial fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday were expected to struggle, but for Middlesbrough, last season must feel a very long way away. Michael Carrick needs to get a tune out of this side, and a win at Hillsborough could instil some belief back. But I think it will be a bit of a grind, and ultimately a draw.

Prediction: 0-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Stoke, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It will be such a shame to lose Neil Warnock from the Championship again, even if I never quite believe he’s actually going to retire! He will want to go out with a bang with Huddersfield here.

Alex Neil has had more than a year in charge of Stoke now, and their results so far this season suggest not an awful lot of progress has been made. Three defeats on the spin could well become four.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Leeds, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Hull battled for a good point against Coventry on Friday night, meaning they are still unbeaten since opening day. It just helps keep that momentum going when you’re picking up points.

Leeds blew Millwall away on Sunday. We saw again how potent that front four can be. Hull dealt well with Leicester a few weeks ago, but I just feel as though United will have too much on this occasion.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Leicester, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich found their way past Stoke on Saturday, returning to winning ways in the process. It sets them up nicely for their toughest challenge of the season so far.

Leicester were excellent going forward at Southampton on Friday night, albeit acknowledging how easy the Saints made it for them at times. But they looked shaky at the back as well and Norwich could exploit that. Goals! But a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other midweek predictions

All games live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Tuesday night 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Plymouth: 1-1

Cardiff vs Coventry: 1-1

QPR vs Swansea: 1-0

Wednesday night 7.45pm

Blackburn vs Sunderland: 2-2

Millwall vs Rotherham: 2-0

Watford vs West Brom: 1-0