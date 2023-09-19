Championship predictions: Warnock out with a bang | Leeds to win

All midweek Sky Bet Championship matches are live across Sky Sports | Watch Norwich vs Leicester live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Wednesday night; Kick-off is at 8pm | All other games on the Red Button & app
It will be such a shame to lose Neil Warnock from the Championship again, even if I never quite believe he’s actually going to retire! He will want to go out with a bang with Huddersfield here.
Alex Neil has had more than a year in charge of Stoke now, and their results so far this season suggest not an awful lot of progress has been made. Three defeats on the spin could well become four.
Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Hull battled for a good point against Coventry on Friday night, meaning they are still unbeaten since opening day. It just helps keep that momentum going when you’re picking up points.
Leeds blew Millwall away on Sunday. We saw again how potent that front four can be. Hull dealt well with Leicester a few weeks ago, but I just feel as though United will have too much on this occasion.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Norwich found their way past Stoke on Saturday, returning to winning ways in the process. It sets them up nicely for their toughest challenge of the season so far.
Leicester were excellent going forward at Southampton on Friday night, albeit acknowledging how easy the Saints made it for them at times. But they looked shaky at the back as well and Norwich could exploit that. Goals! But a draw.
Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Watford vs West Brom: 1-0