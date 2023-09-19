 Skip to content
Sky Bet

Championship predictions: Warnock out with a bang | Leeds to win

All midweek Sky Bet Championship matches are live across Sky Sports | Watch Norwich vs Leicester live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Wednesday night; Kick-off is at 8pm | All other games on the Red Button & app

David Prutton

EFL Expert & Columnist

Tuesday 19 September 2023 20:42, UK

How to watch Championship live on Sky

Here is how and where you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports.

Huddersfield vs Stoke, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Neil Warnock steered Huddersfield to Championship safety, beating Reading on the final day of the season

It will be such a shame to lose Neil Warnock from the Championship again, even if I never quite believe he’s actually going to retire! He will want to go out with a bang with Huddersfield here.

Alex Neil has had more than a year in charge of Stoke now, and their results so far this season suggest not an awful lot of progress has been made. Three defeats on the spin could well become four.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Leeds, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray celebrate after Joel Piroe&#39;s opening goal for Leeds at Millwall

Hull battled for a good point against Coventry on Friday night, meaning they are still unbeaten since opening day. It just helps keep that momentum going when you’re picking up points.

Leeds blew Millwall away on Sunday. We saw again how potent that front four can be. Hull dealt well with Leicester a few weeks ago, but I just feel as though United will have too much on this occasion.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Leicester, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich vs Leicester City

Norwich found their way past Stoke on Saturday, returning to winning ways in the process. It sets them up nicely for their toughest challenge of the season so far.

Leicester were excellent going forward at Southampton on Friday night, albeit acknowledging how easy the Saints made it for them at times. But they looked shaky at the back as well and Norwich could exploit that. Goals! But a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions

All 7.45pm kick-off and live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Blackburn vs Sunderland: 2-2

Millwall vs Rotherham: 2-0

Watford vs West Brom: 1-0

