Sky Bet Championship predictions: Blackburn, Sunderland beaten again?

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 23 of the Sky Bet Championship season, predicting the results of all 12 fixtures to try and work out who will win, lose or draw
Thursday 15 December 2022 15:31, UK
Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER
Friday night football is back in the Sky Bet Championship! It has been gone for far too long. Two of the real surprise packages of the season meet here in Birmingham and Reading.
Birmingham are a little lower down the table, but have been powered by an excellent defensive record and a few loanee gems brought in by John Eustace. Reading are proving the doubters wrong again and could get back into the top six with a victory. I think, however, they’ll draw this one.
Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Norwich got ahead early against Swansea last weekend and clung on throughout. It wasn’t the most convincing display, but it’s the win that counts in the end.
Blackburn were so poor against Preston, and were poor against Burnley before the break. They start the weekend third in the table but still need to prove themselves to an extent. I can’t see them breaking that losing run at Carrow Road, though.
Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Here is how and where you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports.
A bizarre kick-off time at Kenilworth Road! I can’t think what else could possibly be happening on Sunday in the footballing world that would necessitate it.
Rob Edwards lost his first game in charge of Luton last weekend, so will want to quickly get off the mark here. Millwall have dipped a little of late but I think they get back to winning ways here.
Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)
A very respectable draw for Kolo Toure in his first game in charge of Wigan last weekend. They took the lead at Millwall but couldn't quite hold on for all three points.
Sheffield United found their way past Huddersfield to keep pace with Burnley. But at this stage, they'll be more interested in what's happening below them, rather than above. I think they win again here.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Cardiff vs Blackpool: 1-0
Coventry vs Swansea: 1-0
Hull vs Sunderland: 2-1
Preston vs QPR: 2-1