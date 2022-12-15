Sky Bet Championship predictions: Blackburn, Sunderland beaten again?

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Birmingham vs Reading, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Friday night football is back in the Sky Bet Championship! It has been gone for far too long. Two of the real surprise packages of the season meet here in Birmingham and Reading.

Birmingham are a little lower down the table, but have been powered by an excellent defensive record and a few loanee gems brought in by John Eustace. Reading are proving the doubters wrong again and could get back into the top six with a victory. I think, however, they’ll draw this one.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Blackburn, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich got ahead early against Swansea last weekend and clung on throughout. It wasn’t the most convincing display, but it’s the win that counts in the end.

Blackburn were so poor against Preston, and were poor against Burnley before the break. They start the weekend third in the table but still need to prove themselves to an extent. I can’t see them breaking that losing run at Carrow Road, though.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Millwall, Sunday 11.30am - Live on Sky Sports Football

A bizarre kick-off time at Kenilworth Road! I can’t think what else could possibly be happening on Sunday in the footballing world that would necessitate it.

Rob Edwards lost his first game in charge of Luton last weekend, so will want to quickly get off the mark here. Millwall have dipped a little of late but I think they get back to winning ways here.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wigan vs Sheffield United, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

A very respectable draw for Kolo Toure in his first game in charge of Wigan last weekend. They took the lead at Millwall but couldn't quite hold on for all three points.

Sheffield United found their way past Huddersfield to keep pace with Burnley. But at this stage, they'll be more interested in what's happening below them, rather than above. I think they win again here.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Bristol City vs Stoke: 2-0

Burnley vs Middlesbrough: 2-1

Cardiff vs Blackpool: 1-0

Coventry vs Swansea: 1-0

Huddersfield vs Watford: 0-1

Hull vs Sunderland: 2-1

Preston vs QPR: 2-1

West Brom vs Rotherham: 2-0