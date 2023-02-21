Sky Bet Championship predictions: Burnley and Norwich to win?

Blackburn vs Blackpool, Tuesday 7.45pm

That was a very positive win for Blackburn against Swansea, just as they looked like they were going to draw for the fifth time in a row! They are right in the mix for the play-offs, still.

Blackpool got themselves a massive win to kickstart the Mick McCarthy era against Stoke. Can they build on that at Ewood Park? I don’t think so. Home win.

Millwall vs Burnley, Tuesday 7.45pm

That was some display from Millwall against Sheffield United. They bombarded them in the first half, suffered two setbacks, and still went on to find their way to win the game. It showed what they are made of, especially off the back of a frustrating midweek defeat at Coventry.

But this is their biggest challenge of the season because there is just no stopping Burnley. They have been relentless. It is so hard to ever back against them winning.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It wasn’t great from Norwich at Wigan. No Teemu Pukki in the side and they just seem to lack that clinical edge in front of goal at this level.

Birmingham would have been frustrated to take the lead at Huddersfield and then come away with nothing, but they were up against Neil Warnock in his first game in charge. This is another tough challenge, and I think this will be a Norwich win.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Sunderland, Tuesday 7.45pm

It is five without a win for Rotherham, now. And poor back-to-back defeats. They are right on the cusp of the bottom three heading into this one.

And it doesn’t get any easier because Sunderland are in good form right now. Even without Ross Stewart they are scoring goals. I think they take this one, too.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Stoke, Tuesday 7.45pm

Another frustrating defeat for Swansea on Saturday, to lose it so late at Blackburn. It is the kind of result that really has been the story of their season so far.

Stoke have been so poor. I still don’t think they’ll be properly dragged into it, but it’s just so frustrating there right now. This could well be another challenging night.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)