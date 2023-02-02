Sky Bet Championship predictions: Burnley and Sheffield United to continue promotion charge?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

West Brom vs Coventry, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

West Brom have had a bumpy couple of weeks. There is no shame in losing at Burnley, but Carlos Corberan has extremely high standards and he'll be frustrated they took the lead and then lost it so late on.

This is a chance to bounce back, but Coventry returned to winning ways last weekend, and they beat the Baggies at home just before Christmas. I fancy a few goals here, but I can't split them. Score draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Burnley, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has been such a good start for David Wagner at Norwich, and he's even been blessed with a couple of weeks out on the training pitch now to further fine tune things.

Burnley are so far clear, but they are in that position because Vincent Kompany won't let them rest on their laurels. This is up there for their biggest challenges of the season, but I feel like it's another they will overcome on their way back to the Premier League.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Sheffield United, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Rotherham have had a couple of weeks to rest their legs, but they may have been starting to a build a bit of momentum with good results against Blackburn and Watford.

This is a different prospect entirely. Sheffield United haven't lost since they were shocked at home by Rotherham in early November. But they just look too strong and I can't back against them.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Blackpool, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough will be very pleased with how they got back on the horse against Watford last weekend, after such a disappointing performance and result at Sunderland the week before. It is just what Michael Carrick would have wanted.

This is a first Championship game for Mick McCarthy. His remit is survival, and survival only. But this is one of the trickiest possible starts he could have asked for. Home win.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

A big clash between two sides very much in the mix for the play-offs. Millwall have had a couple of weeks off which will have helped Gary Rowett and his fairly small squad, and he'll have them right up for this one.

Sunderland have lost Ross Stewart, which is such a huge blow. Joe Gelhardt has come in on loan and he now has massive shoes to fill. They've done okay without the Scottish striker before, but without him I think they'll just fall short here.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Wigan, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The good news for Blackburn is they'll have Ben Brereton Diaz until the end of the season. Whether that's enough for them to carry on with a play-off push? Who knows. They are still in the mix, mind.

It was grimly inevitable that Kolo Toure would go, and it's made the decision to dismiss Leam Richardson earlier in the season. Shaun Maloney is in and he'll have an immediate affiliation with the fans as a huge former player for them, but I don't think that will be enough for an instant return.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off)

Huddersfield vs QPR: 0-1

Hull vs Cardiff: 2-0

Luton vs Stoke: 1-1

Preston vs Bristol City: 2-2

Reading vs Watford: 1-1

Swansea vs Birmingham: 1-0