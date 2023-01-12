Sky Bet Championship predictions: Burnley and Sheffield United to continue promotion march?

Rotherham vs Blackburn, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It is starting to look really concerning for Rotherham and Matt Taylor. They are in a slump and have dropped into real danger. You struggle to see where the results are going to come from.

Blackburn have turned things around a little with a league and cup win since the start of 2023. This is a great opportunity to continue that momentum, which they should well do.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Burnley vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

Is anything going to stop Burnley from reaching the Premier League? There are 14 points between themselves and third place heading into the weekend and they've won six on the bounce in the league. It will take something almighty to slow or stop them from here.

Coventry have dipped a little since the league returned following the World Cup break, which is a bit of a surprise because I would have thought with their small squad a refresh would have done them some good. It is one win in six, and that looks like becoming one win in seven.

Prediction: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

Cardiff cannot catch a break right now. They can’t win and are struggling to score in the league, and even ended up being held by Leeds in the FA Cup last weekend, ending up with a replay they could also probably do without.

That being said they are up against a Wigan side who are bottom of the table and in no form at all. It’s a huge game for both, but I think Cardiff will have enough.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough, last week’s FA Cup result aside, are flying right now. Their only defeat in recent times has come against Burnley, and there is absolutely no shame in losing to them right now.

Millwall are also in a good bit of nick. They are locked with Boro on 39 points with both in the play-offs, and I can’t separate them right now. Score draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield United’s winning run came to an end at QPR last time out, but it was the type of draw that came about so late it will have felt like a win. They still have a very healthy gap over Blackburn in third.

Stoke are getting to the point where this season is looking like a write-off. They are closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs, and they should be doing better. I don’t see how they get anything at Bramall Lane, in truth.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Blackpool, Saturday 3pm

Watford have been decimated by injuries, and that really hampered them with their run over the festive season. Slaven Bilic is working with one hand tied behind his back with the current state of their squad.

But this is the perfect game for them because Blackpool are in really poor form. I know the Championship can throw up surprises, but if they got anything at Vicarage Road it would be a real shock.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (all Saturday 3pm)

Bristol City vs Birmingham: 1-1

Hull vs Huddersfield: 2-1

Luton vs West Brom: 1-0

Preston vs Norwich: 2-2

Reading vs QPR: 1-1

Sunderland vs Swansea: 1-0