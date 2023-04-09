Sky Bet Championship predictions: Burnley to edge Sheffield United; QPR in more trouble?

Huddersfield vs Blackburn, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

We kick off another busy day in the Championship with a corker that has ramifications at both ends of the table. One team has won their last three and the other has lost their last three - and you probably wouldn't guess which one is which.

Blackburn are losing momentum at a crucial time in the play-off race, while Neil Warnock has got his Terriers side motoring after a tricky start. They are now a point above the bottom three and I think they will climb again with another win here.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Watford, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I'm looking forward to this one; a clash between two promotion hopefuls who've just hit sticky patches of form at unfortunate times in the season. Whichever side wins this one has a good chance of staying in the race until the dying embers, in my opinion.

Coventry haven't scored in their last two games, but I think they'll bounce back and just edge an entertaining encounter.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Rotherham, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

This is another intriguing one. Without stating the obvious, both teams need the points here; Norwich are very much back in the play-off fold, while Rotherham are quickly climbing away from the relegation picture.

For that reason, I would suggest this is going to be quite a closely-contested clash. I do feel that Norwich will have enough to take the points, though.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs QPR, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

West Brom are five points outside the top six going into this one and the fact they have not won since the return from the international break does point to the fact that, while they remain in contention, they are starting to look like outsiders.

However, their situation is nowhere near as bleak as QPR's. Gareth Ainsworth's men lost their fourth game in succession against Preston on Friday and, concerningly, they have only scored twice in their last five. I'm backing the Baggies to collect a relatively routine win.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

At this point in the season, I think it's fairly safe to say Bristol City won't be troubling the top six, but that's not to say their season is done and dusted. After finishing 17th and 19th across the past two seasons, Nigel Pearson will want to guide his side to as high a finish as possible from here on in.

Two straight defeats have seen Middlesbrough slip to fourth and their automatic promotion hopes take a dip. But after the defeat to champions-elect Burnley on Good Friday, I think the celebrations they witnessed may well spur them on to victory in this one.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Burnley vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This is the one we've all been waiting for. The blockbuster clash between, arguably, the two best teams in the division this season. You don't want to miss this one when it rounds off the Easter action on Monday night.

Sheffield United have won five of their last six in all competitions and are starting to build a solid gap between themselves and the chasing pack, but with Burnley having already sealed promotion, they will clearly be hunting a title win as soon as possible. I think they'll shade this one, but I can't wait to see how it pans out.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other Championship fixtures (All 3pm)

Birmingham vs Stoke: 0-1

Cardiff vs Sunderland: 1-1

Hull vs Millwall: 1-1

Luton vs Blackpool: 2-0

Preston vs Reading: 2-1

Wigan vs Swansea: 1-1