Sky Bet Championship predictions: Burnley to seal title? The tussle for the top six

Burnley vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Burnley seem to have done what a lot of sides do in this league after they seal promotion, which is completely understandable. They will still likely win the title, and would do with a win on Saturday.

QPR got a decent point against Norwich in midweek, but are still bang in trouble. They can take hope from Burnley’s recent results. You would rather face them now than a few weeks ago, but they are still formidable opposition and Vincent Kompany will want to get over the line. Home win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

That was a huge, huge win for Cardiff at Watford. One more victory and that should be them safe you would have thought.

Stoke have dipped again, and seem to be on summer holiday now. Alex Neil could do with the season ending as soon as possible so he can turn his attention to next year. Cardiff win here for me that should see them safe.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

That was some way to take a point in midweek for Coventry, however it happened. Goalkeeper Ben Wilson's late goal means they are still right in that battle for the play-offs, but this is must-win.

It is also must-win for Reading. Who were pegged back by Luton on Wednesday night, and are still in the bottom three. I can’t see them getting anything at the CBS Arena, in truth.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wigan vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

Wigan got a great win at Stoke in midweek, but are still all-but down. Unless they can pull off something of a miracle between now and the end of the season.

Millwall suffered another bump at home to Birmingham, and are stuttering in their bid to get over the line and into the play-offs. This could be another stumble. Score draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Blackburn, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Preston have hit the buffers at the wrong time. Just when they looked like they were powering into the top six, they have lost two in a row and are back down in 11th.

Blackburn are still in the driving seat for the spot Preston want, and this is a massive, massive game. I just can’t split them. Draw for me.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Sunderland, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two good wins for West Brom in a row and they will really fancy their chances of making that top six now. If they win all their remaining games, which they are capable of, you’d think that would be more than enough.

Sunderland are on a great unbeaten run, but they were frustrated by Huddersfield in midweek. They may just fall short, but it has still been a fantastic season for them. I’ll go a for a draw here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Saturday 3pm)

Birmingham vs Blackpool: 1-0

Bristol City vs Rotherham: 1-1

Hull vs Watford: 2-0

Norwich vs Swansea: 2-2