Sky Bet Championship predictions: Burnley to win; Norwich to lose?

Birmingham vs Hull, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Birmingham may well be sat down in the bottom half, but they are, in fact, just a win or two away from breaking into the top six, having lost just three of their last 12 Championship games

Hull, meanwhile, have stemmed the flow of goals they were shipping before Liam Rosenior took over; they just need to start turning draws into wins, though I am not sure they will here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Reading, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Friday marks the start of a new era for Norwich, with Dean Smith having been sacked earlier this week. I sympathise with him, but this is a results business and Norwich have not won successive games since all the way back in September.

I think they could run into more trouble against Reading, too. Paul Ince's team are starting to regain the momentum they lost before the World Cup break and with three wins from their last four, I will back them to pick up another here.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Burnley, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Stoke are still struggling to establish any sort of rhythm under Alex Neil, which is highlighted by the fact they have not won back-to-back matches since April. The nature of the Championship, however, means they are five points above the relegation zone and five points below the play-off places.

There is no sign of the Burnley promotion train slowing, is there?! Vincent Kompany's team look a cut above and they should stroll to victory in the Potteries.

Prediction: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Watford, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Swansea's run of five wins in six games in October seems a world away now, given they are eight without a win now. Last time out, against Reading, they dominated the ball and generated an xG figure of 2.75, yet lost 2-1.

Meanwhile, Watford have not delivered particularly convincing performances since the Championship restarted and were well beaten by Millwall on Boxing Day. I think they could well fall to a second straight defeat in South Wales.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)