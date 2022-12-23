Sky Bet Championship predictions: Burnley to win; Norwich to struggle again?

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Sunderland vs Blackburn, Boxing Day 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

If history has shown us anything, this should be one hell of a turnout at the Stadium of Light for this lunchtime clash on Boxing Day. It’s a big game too as Tony Mowbray faces his old club.

He will know all about them, and it should be an entertaining game in front of a packed house. Blackburn were excellent at how they managed the game at Norwich, and they will be happy to cede a lot of possession here, soak up the pressure and hit Sunderland on the counter. It should suit them perfectly.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs West Brom, Boxing Day 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It’s a tough one this for Bristol City. In truth it’s been a tricky stop-start season, with the way they took the lead against Stoke before falling to defeat summing them up perfectly.

West Brom’s run came to an end in midweek at Coventry, but that shows just how tough this league can be. There should be goals here, but I’ll go for a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs QPR, Boxing Day 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

In truth Blackpool at home was the type of game Cardiff needed to win if they are to climb away from trouble this season. To take the lead in a game like that and fail to take all three points will be of concern to Mark Hudson.

It’s good to see Neil Critchley back in the Championship. QPR got off to a good start under his tenure last week and they’re nestled in a nice position. I’ll back them to make it two from two.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Norwich, Boxing Day 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Luton have had a couple of weeks off after their game against Millwall was called off, giving Rob Edwards the chance to work on the training ground with his new squad. It might have been a bit of a blessing as you don’t get many breaks in this league once things get going.

The natives aren’t happy at Norwich, and it might be a bit of a relief to Dean Smith that this game is away from home on Boxing Day. Although that isn’t a good sign by any means. Score draw here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Swansea, Tuesday 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Reading weren’t too bad at Birmingham, but individual errors cost them badly in the first half there and Paul Ince will want to get those ironed out quickly and make sure the mistakes aren’t repeated.

Swansea enjoyed a remarkable comeback to claim a point at Coventry, and sometimes those draws can feel like wins. But Russell Martin’s standards are high and he still wasn’t entirely happy. He might not be too pleased either for this one, because I think it will be a draw with goals.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Burnley vs Birmingham, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Burnley were excellent against Middlesbrough again. This time they had to find their way from behind against a confident side, but managed to do just that to tighten their grip at the top of the table.

Birmingham were clinical against Reading, but won’t be presented with quite as many gifts at Turf Moor. I’ll be optimistic here and say there will be plenty of goals! But the home side will edge it.

Prediction: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Boxing Day 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Watford vs Millwall (Boxing Day 12pm): 1-1

Hull vs Blackpool: 1-0

Middlesbrough vs Wigan: 2-0

Preston vs Huddersfield: 2-0

Rotherham vs Stoke: 0-1

Sheffield United vs Coventry: 2-1