Sky Bet Championship predictions: Can Middlesbrough or Luton catch Sheffield United?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Millwall vs Luton, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a very strong point for Millwall at West Brom. It just did enough to hold one of the sides trying to take their spot in the play-offs at arm’s length for now.

And they start early on Good Friday, which is the chance to lay down a marker. But Luton are about as tough an opposition as it gets right now. The Hatters are flying and enjoyed a fantastic win against Watford last week for all kinds of reasons. This will be a close game, but you just can’t back against Rob Edwards and his side right now.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Preston, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

You worry for QPR. They are in freefall. They fell behind early at Wigan last week, and never really looked like getting back into it. This is a side that were briefly top of the table in October.

Preston, meanwhile, will see this is another chance to push towards the top six. Things can move very quickly over Easter weekend. Win here, which I think they will, and you never know.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Wigan, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was a huge couple of results at the weekend for Sheffield United. Beating Norwich and seeing Middlesbrough lose at Huddersfield has given them some real breathing room again in the race for promotion.

Wigan, meanwhile, got a big win over QPR to breathe some hope into their quest for safety. But this is a big ask to go to Bramall Lane and build on that. Home win for me.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Huddersfield, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Watford simply were not good enough at Luton last week, and Chris Wilder admitted as much after the game. They play-offs are slipping out of reach.

All of a sudden Huddersfield look more than capable of staying up. What a couple of wins it has been either side of the international break. Neil Warnock is waving his wand again, and I’ll back them to pick up another valuable point here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Hull, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

In the context of the game, that was a very good point for Sunderland at Burnley last week. Sadly, in pursuit of a late play-off push, it wasn’t a huge amount of use.

Hull are cruising along in mid-table and really struggling to score goals right now. I think the Black Cats just carry a bit more energy and momentum and should take the victory.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Burnley, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a damaging blow for Middlesbrough last weekend. Throwing away a lead to lose at Huddersfield, and seeing Sheffield United win at Norwich. One thing they have been good at under Michael Carrick, though, is bouncing back quickly from poor results.

Burnley could go up on Friday night! It will depend on what Luton do at lunchtime… but if the Hatters fail to win then Vincent Kompany knows they can get the job done with three points at the Riverside. Whatever happens, I think this will be a draw and they’ll have to wait until at least Monday to seal their return to the Premier League.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All 3pm unless stated)

Rotherham vs West Brom (1pm): 1-1

Blackburn vs Norwich: 2-2

Blackpool vs Cardiff: 1-0

Reading vs Birmingham: 2-2

Stoke vs Bristol City: 2-0

Swansea vs Coventry: 1-1