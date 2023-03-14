Sky Bet Championship predictions: Can Sheffield United increase gap on Middlesbrough?

Cardiff vs West Brom, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Cardiff are being helped a lot right now by how inept the three teams below them are. It is keeping them above the line in the relegation battle even when they aren't picking up points.

West Brom have kicked on back towards the play-offs with back-to-back wins. It should really be three in a row in South Wales.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Burnley, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Hull are just ticking along in mid-table as Liam Rosenior continues to plan a way forward for the club. They should at least be aiming for a top-half finish to give them a platform to build upon.

Burnley are well away at the top. Vincent Kompany would never admit it but they will be planning for the Premier League already, and his trip back to Manchester City at the weekend. Even with that lurking in the background, I’ll still back them to pick up three points here.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Sheffield United, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a big, and unexpected, win for Sunderland on Sunday. To come off the back of three straight defeats - and that mauling against Stoke - and win at Norwich was some result as we head into the business end of the season.

Sheffield United will be a bit on edge and need a win here regardless of what Middlesbrough do on Tuesday night because that gap has closed big time. With that bit of pressure, they could slip up again. Score draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions

Blackburn vs Reading (Wed 7.45pm): 2-0

Huddersfield vs Norwich (Wed 7.45pm): 1-2

Luton vs Bristol City (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1