Sky Bet Championship predictions: Coventry and Middlesbrough to win?

Coventry vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

It was some game for Coventry last week against Norwich. To be 3-0 down so quickly, then nearly haul it back, it will have taken something out of them. They are on a poor little run of form but they have had some tough games and this is a chance to bounce back.

I was surprised I must admit to see Sorba Thomas leave Huddersfield on loan. He may have drifted a little out of favour but we saw how creative he can be. The arrivals will have to step in and fill that void, but I don't see that happening on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

I think Hull have been great so far under Liam Rosenior. They didn't get anything last week, but Sheffield United definitely knew they had been in a game by the end of it. It shows how far they've come.

I've also got a lot of time for Neil Critchley, if things haven't got quite motoring under him so far. There are a lot of teams trying to push into that top six, but I think this will be a defeat for them that won't help their cause.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

Even with all the debate surrounding the penalty decision last week, Sunderland were still the better team against Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick will be looking for a reaction. But with how close they are to their opponents Watford from where they were when he took over shows how good their recent run has been.

Watford seem to be right up there without having really put together a consistent run at any point. But they should be closer to Burnley and Sheffield United than they are. Slaven Bilic has been brought in to get them promotion, and they're still nicely placed for that. The likes of Middlesbrough snapping at their heels should be enough to keep them honest and in the top six, but I think this is a Boro win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)