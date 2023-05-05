Sky Bet Championship predictions: Coventry, Millwall, Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn in play-off tussle

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Two from five, but who will make the play-offs?

First things first, let's deal with Coventry. They are in pole position and know just a point will be enough at a Middlesbrough side that seemed to have already turned their attention to the play-offs.

There is the subplot that this could very well be a play-off semi-final next week, so that is something for both sides to consider. Will Boro want to lay down a marker and get a good result? Or will Michael Carrick want to give a rest to some of his key men? We will see. With all that in mind, I think both teams would likely take a draw here, and to get as many through unscathed as possible.

Then there is the melee for that other spot. Millwall are in the driving seat, and would no doubt have preferred to be playing against a Blackburn side that had nothing to play for, but their late point against Luton in their last game means they are still in with a shot.

Sunderland and West Brom will be lying in wait, hopeful of a Millwall slip-up, and a victory that could see them claw their way into the top six.

It is so tough to call, but I do think that Millwall will be held by Blackburn. It just has that feel for me. A result that will do nothing for either, and potentially a frantic final 15 as both push for the win.

Despite the fact Swansea have nothing left to play for I think they have momentum and I fancy them to actually beat West Brom.

That leaves Sunderland with the chance to nip in above Millwall. I just have an inkling they could.

Prediction: Coventry and Sunderland to make the play-offs (Sky Bet odds)

All final day predictions

Birmingham vs Sheffield United: 0-2

Burnley vs Cardiff: 2-1

Huddersfield vs Reading: 2-0

Luton vs Hull: 2-1

Middlesbrough vs Coventry: 1-1

Millwall vs Blackburn: 1-1

Norwich vs Blackpool: 1-0

Preston vs Sunderland: 1-2

QPR vs Bristol City: 1-0

Swansea vs West Brom: 2-1

Watford vs Stoke: 1-1

Wigan vs Rotherham: 1-1