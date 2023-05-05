 Skip to content

Sky Bet Championship predictions: Coventry, Millwall, Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn in play-off tussle

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 46 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Friday 5 May 2023 15:36, UK

Two from five, but who will make the play-offs?

First things first, let's deal with Coventry. They are in pole position and know just a point will be enough at a Middlesbrough side that seemed to have already turned their attention to the play-offs.

There is the subplot that this could very well be a play-off semi-final next week, so that is something for both sides to consider. Will Boro want to lay down a marker and get a good result? Or will Michael Carrick want to give a rest to some of his key men? We will see. With all that in mind, I think both teams would likely take a draw here, and to get as many through unscathed as possible.

Millwall
Blackburn Rovers

Monday 8th May 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Then there is the melee for that other spot. Millwall are in the driving seat, and would no doubt have preferred to be playing against a Blackburn side that had nothing to play for, but their late point against Luton in their last game means they are still in with a shot.

Sunderland and West Brom will be lying in wait, hopeful of a Millwall slip-up, and a victory that could see them claw their way into the top six.

It is so tough to call, but I do think that Millwall will be held by Blackburn. It just has that feel for me. A result that will do nothing for either, and potentially a frantic final 15 as both push for the win.

Preston North End
Sunderland

Monday 8th May 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Despite the fact Swansea have nothing left to play for I think they have momentum and I fancy them to actually beat West Brom.

That leaves Sunderland with the chance to nip in above Millwall. I just have an inkling they could.

Prediction: Coventry and Sunderland to make the play-offs (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion

Monday 8th May 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm
All final day predictions

Birmingham vs Sheffield United: 0-2

Burnley vs Cardiff: 2-1

Huddersfield vs Reading: 2-0

Luton vs Hull: 2-1

Middlesbrough vs Coventry: 1-1

Millwall vs Blackburn: 1-1

Norwich vs Blackpool: 1-0

Preston vs Sunderland: 1-2

QPR vs Bristol City: 1-0

Swansea vs West Brom: 2-1

Watford vs Stoke: 1-1

Wigan vs Rotherham: 1-1

