Sky Bet Championship predictions: Middlesbrough beaten again? Leeds held

Coventry vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Both sides started with defeats last weekend, but very different sorts. Coventry gave such a good account of themselves at Leicester, and just came undone thanks to some individual quality in the end.

Middlesbrough would have been disappointed with how they lost to Millwall. It’s probably not been the summer or the start their fans or Michael Carrick would have hoped for. I think it could get a little worse here, against the side that edged them in last season’s play-off semi-finals.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

There is so much more optimism around Birmingham City than we've seen in years. It really is terrific to see a club back on the up in all aspects after it has suffered a turbulent time.

They, like Leeds, began the Championship season with a draw. They both got a Carabao Cup win in midweek, but will want to get that first victory in the Championship, too. But I'm backing a draw here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

It would have been frustrating for Cardiff to not win at Leeds last week after putting themselves in such a good position. But before the game they would have likely bitten your hand off for a point at Elland Road.

What QPR would have given for a point. They were dismal at Watford, and Gareth Ainsworth has such a big job on his hands already this season. Home win here for me.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm

Neil Warnock would have known how tough a prospect turning up to Home Park on the opening day of the season would have been for Huddersfield, and so it proved as they took nothing from Plymouth.

It doesn't get any easier, as they face Leicester on Saturday. The Foxes weren't great against Coventry, but the brilliance of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall got them over the line, and they have that individual quality for this league that will keep them going as they continue to gel under Enzo Maresca. They should have enough to see off Huddersfield.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

That was a decent opening-day point for Preston at Bristol City, battling back and holding them thanks to a fine goal from Will Keane. It is something to build upon for sure.

Sunderland's front four looked electric at times in that first half against Ipswich, but as soon as they went behind it looked a very different game for them. It is such a young side, so that is sort of inevitable. I'll go for a few goals at Deepdale, but a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Southampton vs Norwich, Saturday 3pm

Southampton did what they needed to do at Sheffield Wednesday on opening night. They already look a Russell Martin side and should be well set even if they lose a key player or two between now and the end of the month.

Norwich started with a dramatic late win over Hull. It was a great start to the campaign but this is a different prospect altogether. Home win here for me.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm KO)

Hull vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-1

Ipswich vs Stoke: 1-1

Millwall vs Bristol City: 2-1

Rotherham vs Blackburn: 0-1

Watford vs Plymouth: 2-1

West Brom vs Swansea: 1-1