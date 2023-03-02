Sky Bet Championship predictions: Middlesbrough to close gap on Sheffield United?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Hull vs West Brom, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Hull are struggling for goals at the minute and that is holding back their push up the table. I’ll be intrigued to see what their approach is in this one against such a dangerous side.

West Brom took a big win over Middlesbrough and need to kick on to get back towards the play-offs. This should be a fascinating game, and one I think will be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Sheffield United, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Blackburn are right bang on song. Three wins on the spin in the Championship, and a great FA Cup win at Leicester in midweek. Confidence will be high.

You can say similar for Sheffield United. They claimed a vital win against Watford last weekend, then beat Tottenham in the Cup. This should be a quality game, but I can't split them.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Bristol City, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

You worry a little for Cardiff. They were beaten easily at Norwich last week, and the three sides in the bottom three all have their eyes on them.

Bristol City lost against Manchester City in midweek in the Cup, but there is no shame in that. They are in good form and on a long unbeaten run in the Championship, and I expect them to extend that against their rivals.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm

Blackpool are in a spot of bother. Bringing in Mick McCarthy hasn't really worked yet, and if he can't get a tune out of them in this situation, you worry no one can.

Burnley are a daunting opposition as well. They are cruising back into the Premier League and I can't see the Seasiders getting in their way here.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

That was a real setback for Middlesbrough last weekend, losing at West Brom and seeing Sheffield United win. That might have just put a pin in their automatic promotion hopes. But there is still a way to go.

Reading are up against it, facing another points deduction it could be an uncomfortable end to the season. They have the players to threaten Boro, but I think the home side will be too good.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Norwich, Saturday 3pm

What a frustrating night that was for Millwall. They were 2-0 up at one of their play-off rivals in Luton, but they couldn't hold on. It would have been such a big win, but before the game Gary Rowett probably would have taken a point.

Norwich are lurking over their shoulders. They have impressed in spells under David Wagner, but I feel like they're going to come up a little short at The Den.



Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Luton: 0-1

Bristol City vs Hull: 1-1

Preston vs Wigan: 1-1

QPR vs Blackburn: 2-1

Reading vs Blackpool: 0-1

Stoke vs Millwall: 0-1