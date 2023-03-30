Sky Bet Championship predictions: Middlesbrough to close the gap on Sheffield United?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Burnley vs Sunderland, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That result for Burnley in the FA Cup at Manchester City might have been a bit of a reality check, and it's certainly something for them to look forward to again next season when they are back in the Premier League!

Sunderland need to get a win here to keep their play-off dreams intact. But no one has won at Turf Moor all season, and I can't see that run ending on Friday night.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Watford, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

What a big game this is. A local derby, a massive rivalry, both sides with it all to play for, and a manager in Rob Edwards coming up against a side that sacked him earlier in the season. It really does have all the ingredients.

Watford thrashed Luton earlier in the season, but a lot has changed since then and the start they’ve had under Chris Wilder has been mixed to say the least. I think this will be a home win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Blackpool, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Any hopes Preston may have had of making a late run to the play-offs came to a shuddering halt at Middlesbrough, but this is a chance to quickly get back on the horse. Win a few games and you never know.

Blackpool were thumped by Coventry before the break, which was a real reality check after that exceptional result against QPR. Preston have struggled at Deepdale this season at times, but this should be three points for them.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

How frustrating would that have been for Cardiff? Leading in such a big game at Rotherham near the foot of the table, only to see it succumb to the weather. You could tell Sabri Lamouchi wasn't happy.

Swansea are set for another season in mid-table, but this is a great chance for them to land one on their big rivals, and do the double again. I just think it will be a draw with a few goals in.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

That was some win for Huddersfield before the break. Totally unexpected to go to a Millwall side pushing for the play-offs and nick a 1-0 win. It should be a platform for Neil Warnock to build on.

But this is not the game they would have wanted next. Middlesbrough have been on an exceptional run and could move level on points with Sheffield United in second with a win. What happens for the Blades is beyond their control, but they should have more than enough to see off the Terriers.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Sheffield United, Saturday 3pm

Norwich just stuttered a bit before the break with a defeat and then a pair of draws, but David Wagner will have had a bit of time to work with his side properly and it will be interesting to see what comes of that.

Sheffield United had a brilliant FA Cup win and now they have a semi-final to look forward to against Manchester City. But they need to keep their eyes on the ball, and I think Paul Heckingbottom will see to it that they do.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm)

Birmingham vs Blackburn: 1-1

Bristol City vs Reading: 2-1

Coventry vs Stoke: 2-2

Hull vs Rotherham; 2-1

West Brom vs Millwall: 1-1

Wigan vs QPR: 1-0