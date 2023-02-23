Sky Bet Championship predictions: Middlesbrough to close the gap on Sheffield United again?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Coventry vs Sunderland, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Are Coventry back on form? After a little dip after the World Cup break they seem to have picked up again, and have enjoyed a couple of good wins on the bounce.

Sunderland have slipped a little this week. A lot of games in a short spell looks like it has maybe caught up with them, slightly. Still, they'll be up for this one, and I fancy a few goals. But I can't split them. Score draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Burnley vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Considering the form Burnley have been in during the last few months, to draw two in three is close to a crisis for Vincent Kompany's side! You will never win them all in this league, and to have only lost twice at this stage is remarkable.

Huddersfield got off to the perfect start under Neil Warnock against Birmingham last weekend. But this is a completely different level of challenge. I just can't see them getting anything at Turf Moor.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

That was a decent win for Norwich in midweek, and what a goal from Marcelino Nunez. Right out of the top drawer stuff. It is another good home game for them here, too.

Cardiff have enjoyed a couple of wins on the bounce, but this is a far bigger test of how far they may have come under Sabri Lamouchi. I can't see them making it three in a row, or taking anything here.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

There will be nerves now at Bramall Lane. A gap that once seemed almost unassailable has now shrunk to just four points, even with a game in hand that is nothing in this league.

Watford got back to winning ways on Monday night. They pushed Burnley right to the edge at Turf Moor not too long ago and took a draw, and I fancy them to do the same here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Has the Carlos Corberan magic dried up a little? Their results have certainly dipped in the last few games, after such an impeccable start to his life at The Hawthorns.

And Middlesbrough are not the team you want to run into right now if you want to regain some momentum. They look unstoppable, and Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer are an incredible duo in attack. I think they will take another big win to pile more pressure on Sheffield United in second.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Rotherham, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It hasn't been a good week for Swansea. Back-to-back defeats against Blackburn and Stoke have seen them fall away from the play-off race.

Rotherham picked up a massive midweek win against Sunderland to just give themselves that little bit of daylight over the bottom three. They could take another important point here in their quest for safety.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Luton: 0-1

Bristol City vs Hull: 1-1

Preston vs Wigan: 1-1

QPR vs Blackburn: 2-1

Reading vs Blackpool: 0-1

Stoke vs Millwall: 0-1