Sky Bet Championship predictions: Middlesbrough to win? Watford to lose?

Birmingham vs West Brom, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Well that was some way for Birmingham to end a run of five straight defeats! It looked so much like it was going to be six, until that incredible late comeback at Swansea to win 4-3.

They will want to use that result to build momentum, but they run into a West Brom side in great form and they’ll be riding high after Carlos Corberan confirmed he was staying put this week. This has to be an away win on Friday night for me.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

That was a good point for Blackpool against Huddersfield in midweek under the circumstances, and this is another huge game for them at that end of the table. Mick McCarthy will be desperate to get a first win under his belt.

Rotherham have taken a very creditable five points from their past three games against very tough top-seven opposition. A defeat here would drag them right into the mix, but I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Cardiff are in real trouble. Three defeats on the bounce, including two under new boss Sabri Lamouchi - who hasn’t been able to turn the tide in his first two games in charge. Defeat and they’ll end Saturday in the bottom three.

And I think it will be defeat, because Middlesbrough are just too good right now. There is a big gap between themselves and Sheffield United, but all they can do is keep on winning and hope for the best.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield United lost a bit of ground on Burnley last weekend, but they’ll be more concerned with what’s going on below them because the leaders look unstoppable in pursuit of the title.

Swansea threw away what should have been a win against Birmingham last week, and this is not a place they would have picked to try and bounce back. It may be close, but the Blades should have the quality to take all three points.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

This is a big old game in the play-off shake-up. Watford let a lead slip at Reading last week, and if they keep up that type of thing they’ll find themselves out of the top six.

Just like London buses, Blackburn have now drawn two in a row after 27 without one. They probably shaded it at Wigan on Monday night, but didn’t do enough to deserve the win. For some reason I’ve just got a feeling they could do enough to nick this one.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wigan vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

That was a good point for Shaun Maloney in his first game in charge of Wigan at Blackburn on Monday night, but this one is must-win for the side bottom of the Championship.

Huddersfield have joined Wigan this week in dispensing with a second manager, as Mark Fotheringham’s time at the club was brought to an end. Will that have the desired impact? I’m not too sure. I’ll back Wigan here.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off)

Bristol City vs Norwich: 1-0

Burnley vs Preston: 2-0

Coventry vs Luton: 1-1

QPR vs Millwall: 1-1

Stoke vs Hull: 1-2

Sunderland vs Reading: 2-0