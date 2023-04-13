Sky Bet Championship predictions: Sheffield United to close on promotion? Can Burnley seal title?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Middlesbrough vs Norwich, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Main Event

It wasn’t a great Easter weekend for Middlesbrough. They may have battled back for that point against Bristol City, but their automatic dream is all-but over and now they need to rally again.

Norwich have the chance to make a statement on Friday night over their top-six rivals, and a win would do just that. But I think this will be a draw with a few goals in.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Cardiff, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United may have been beaten at Burnley, but they are still right in pole position for that second spot and this is a very winnable home game.

Cardiff are right down there in that scrap to beat the drop, and need a win here to ensure they aren’t in the bottom three by Saturday evening. I can’t see them getting anything, in truth.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

Is this last-chance saloon? Or a case of two sides already gone. It is 23rd vs 24th and anything but a win for either and it surely is curtains this season.

Whether or not even three points would be enough remains to be seen, but both still need to go for it, which could make for some decent entertainment at Bloomfield Road. It could also be a little attritional, but either way I’m envisioning a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Four games without a win, four games without a goal for Millwall. Their form has dried up at the wrong time and they could find themselves out of the top six after this one.

Preston, meanwhile, are bang on it right now and could be one of the sides who take their spot. They will fancy themselves, but this will be close. Despite Millwall’s recent struggles, I think there will be goals here. But I’ll go for a point apiece.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm

It is up to Noel Hunt now to try and salvage Reading’s place in the Sky Bet Championship. I feel a little for Paul Ince, without the points deduction they would have been relatively comfortable.

But it is hard to survive in this league when you drop into the bottom three.Burnley proved on Monday that they will not slow down under Vincent Kompany. There is a title to win and there are records to break. Away win for me.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Hull, Saturday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Blackburn head into the weekend in control of their play-off spot, but will have to watch all their rivals around them take to the pitch before they do on Saturday night. So it could put them under some real pressure before they kick-off at Ewood Park.

Hull are right in mid-table, but showed with their performances over Easter that they are still looking to finish this season with a flourish. And they have no pressure on them. It is a dangerous mix. I’ll back a draw here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other Championship fixtures (All Saturday 3pm)

QPR vs Coventry: 0-2

Rotherham vs Luton: 0-2

Stoke vs West Brom: 1-1

Sunderland vs Birmingham: 2-1

Swansea vs Huddersfield: 2-2

Watford vs Bristol City: 0-1