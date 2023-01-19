Sky Bet Championship predictions: Watford to close the gap?

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Coventry vs Norwich, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

We've mentioned a little bit before that Coventry have suffered a bit of a dip since the winter break, and they need to find a way to regather momentum. Perhaps the takeover and all the positivity emanating from the stands will help them do that on Saturday.

Norwich enjoyed an emphatic win at Preston in David Wagner's first Championship game. The sides above them in the play-off shake-up will be trembling a little. But I think it's just a point for them this weekend.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

It felt inevitable that Blackpool would part company with Michael Appleton sooner or later. You just cannot go on that kind of winless run as a manager these days.

Huddersfield would have been hopeful of facing a side shorn of any kind of confidence, but there might be an element of new manager bounce at Bloomfield Road under Mick McCarthy. Score draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

Watford have enjoyed back-to-back wins, which is pretty good going considering the injury issues Slaven Bilic has had to contend with. It shows the strength of their squad in general that they are third in the table without impressing in huge spells this season.

Rotherham got a huge, unexpected win against Blackburn last weekend to end what was a rather barren run of form. Can they continue that at Vicarage Road? I can't really see it.



Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a poor result for Sunderland last Saturday. The red card led to the kind of result which is the difference between finishing in the top six or not come the end of a season.

Middlesbrough are flying under Michael Carrick. They just look so impressive, and like they have forgotten how to do anything but win. Having said that, Sunderland will be right up for this, and I reckon it could be a case of the spoils being shared in this one.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (all Saturday 3pm)

Birmingham vs Preston: 1-1

Bristol City vs Blackburn: 2-1

Cardiff vs Millwall: 0-2

QPR vs Swansea: 1-1

Stoke vs Reading: 0-1

Wigan vs Luton: 0-2