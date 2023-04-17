 Skip to content

Sky Bet Championship predictions: West Brom, Sunderland to push towards top six?

All 12 midweek Sky Bet Championship games are live across Sky Sports. Watch Millwall vs Birmingham live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Tuesday night; Kick-off 8pm. Five other games on Tuesday night live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

David Prutton

EFL Expert & Columnist

Monday 17 April 2023 17:16, UK

How to watch Championship live on Sky
How to watch Championship live on Sky

Here is how and where you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports.

Blackpool vs West Brom, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Blackpool gave themselves a slither of hope with that win against Wigan on Saturday, but they are probably looking at three wins out of their last four at least to have any chance of staying up.

And on Tuesday night they are up against a West Brom side still fighting to get into the play-offs, who possess a lot more quality in their side. Away win.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Huddersfield, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Amad Diallo celebrates after putting Sunderland 2-1 up against Birmingham

Two big wins in a row for Sunderland have given them a sniff of the play-offs again! Whatever happens now it’s been a fantastic return to the Championship for the Black Cats, but keep winning and you never know.

Trending

Huddersfield suffered a little bump at the weekend at Swansea, and may be starting to look over their shoulders again. But considering where they were a month or so ago, to be able to even do that is a luxury. I think they’ll bounce back and get a draw here.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Also See:

Millwall vs Birmingham, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a big win for Millwall that was at the weekend. After four games without a goal, to go up against an in-form Preston in a huge play-off tussle and come out on top showed the resilience of Gary Rowett’s side.

Birmingham are ticking along in mid-table now. They haven’t won in three but they know they are safe, which is a big achievement in itself for them. This should be a Millwall win.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall
Birmingham City

Tuesday 18th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Blackburn vs Coventry, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

What a huge game this is. Two sides vying for the play-offs, both punching above their weight to be where they are. At this stage of the season it is this type of game that can define who gets there.

Blackburn aren’t in great form. It is four without a win for them and they had a frustrating draw at home to Hull last time out. Coventry looked bang on song at QPR, and that should give them some confidence. I think the Sky Blues will sneak it.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn Rovers
Coventry City

Wednesday 19th April 7:40pm Kick off 7:45pm

Middlesbrough vs Hull, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a big result for Middlesbrough against Norwich on Friday night. A fantastic performance, a return to form and they are all-but assured of a top-six spot now.

Hull keep digging in and frustrating sides who are pushing on for bigger things, which shows what a good job Liam Rosenior is doing there. But Boro should have a bit too much for them.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough
Hull City

Wednesday 19th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Reading vs Luton, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Reading took an unlikely point against Burnley on Saturday. They probably benefited from playing the champions after they’d got over the line, but they were still made to work for it.

Luton are a different beast right now. Pushing on and on. They will want to keep that going until the end of the season and possibly beyond. This should be an away win.

Prediction: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions

Rotherham vs Burnley: 1-3

Sheffield United vs Bristol City: 2-0

Stoke vs Wigan: 3-1

QPR vs Norwich: 0-2

Swansea vs Preston: 1-1

Watford vs Cardiff: 2-0

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Could you win £250,000 for free on Tuesday with Super 6? Entries by 8pm, good luck!

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1