Sky Bet Championship predictions: West Brom, Sunderland to push towards top six?

Blackpool vs West Brom, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Blackpool gave themselves a slither of hope with that win against Wigan on Saturday, but they are probably looking at three wins out of their last four at least to have any chance of staying up.

And on Tuesday night they are up against a West Brom side still fighting to get into the play-offs, who possess a lot more quality in their side. Away win.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Huddersfield, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Two big wins in a row for Sunderland have given them a sniff of the play-offs again! Whatever happens now it’s been a fantastic return to the Championship for the Black Cats, but keep winning and you never know.

Huddersfield suffered a little bump at the weekend at Swansea, and may be starting to look over their shoulders again. But considering where they were a month or so ago, to be able to even do that is a luxury. I think they’ll bounce back and get a draw here.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Birmingham, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a big win for Millwall that was at the weekend. After four games without a goal, to go up against an in-form Preston in a huge play-off tussle and come out on top showed the resilience of Gary Rowett’s side.

Birmingham are ticking along in mid-table now. They haven’t won in three but they know they are safe, which is a big achievement in itself for them. This should be a Millwall win.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Coventry, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

What a huge game this is. Two sides vying for the play-offs, both punching above their weight to be where they are. At this stage of the season it is this type of game that can define who gets there.

Blackburn aren’t in great form. It is four without a win for them and they had a frustrating draw at home to Hull last time out. Coventry looked bang on song at QPR, and that should give them some confidence. I think the Sky Blues will sneak it.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Hull, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a big result for Middlesbrough against Norwich on Friday night. A fantastic performance, a return to form and they are all-but assured of a top-six spot now.

Hull keep digging in and frustrating sides who are pushing on for bigger things, which shows what a good job Liam Rosenior is doing there. But Boro should have a bit too much for them.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Luton, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Reading took an unlikely point against Burnley on Saturday. They probably benefited from playing the champions after they’d got over the line, but they were still made to work for it.

Luton are a different beast right now. Pushing on and on. They will want to keep that going until the end of the season and possibly beyond. This should be an away win.

Prediction: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions

Rotherham vs Burnley: 1-3

Sheffield United vs Bristol City: 2-0

Stoke vs Wigan: 3-1

QPR vs Norwich: 0-2

Swansea vs Preston: 1-1

Watford vs Cardiff: 2-0