Sky Bet Championship predictions: Who can make their stake for the play-offs?

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 45 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

David Prutton

EFL Expert & Columnist

Thursday 27 April 2023 15:51, UK

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Blackpool vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a game to kick off the weekend! Only a win will really do for Blackpool if they want to keep in the survival hunt, and the home fans will be roaring them forward on Friday night.

Millwall have let their play-off hopes slip away. It seemed in their grasp a few weeks ago, but a poor run has seen them slip out of the top six. This is a chance to set things right, but I think it will be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool
Millwall

Friday 28th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Coventry vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

Coventry are in control of that top-six spot now. Win their last two games and they will be in the play-offs. It sounds simple doesn't it! Especially against a Birmingham side with nothing to play for.

It can go one of two ways, really. Birmingham could play with freedom, or already be on the beach. All the pressure is on Coventry, but I still think they should have enough here.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

What a big game this is. It really is win or bust. And that is quite literally what it is in Wigan’s case.

Noel Hunt is yet to get a win as Reading interim manager. I feel like the points deduction just sapped any confidence out of the squad that may have been left. I reckon the Latics will nick this one.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield United&#39;s Anel Ahmedhodzic (centre) celebrates scoring their side&#39;s second goal of the game

It is party time for Sheffield United! They got the job done in midweek, and now they can look forward to the Premier League next season. I’m sure there has been some celebrating done in that half of the Steel City in the past couple of days.

Preston will hope so, because they need a win if they want to keep their play-off hopes alive. I still think the strength of the Blades will limit them, and this will be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

Sunderland have hit form at the right time! What a big win that was for them at West Brom last week. The play-offs have moved from hope, to genuine possibility now if they keep their nerves over the next couple of games.

This is a good fixture for them, because Watford just look like they want the season to be over. If Sunderland keep their cool, they should get three points here.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Norwich, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has been a bad week for West Brom. They have lost back-to-back games at a time when they could have really nailed down a spot in the top six.

It is win or bust here and for Norwich. Nothing less than six points from their last two games for both will be enough. Even that might not be, so all they can do is hope. But with both needing to go for it, I’m feeling a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Bromwich Albion
Norwich City

Saturday 29th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Other predictions (Saturday 3pm unless stated)

Bristol City vs Burnley: 0-1

Hull vs Swansea: 2-2

Stoke vs QPR: 1-1

Cardiff vs Huddersfield, Sun 12pm: 1-2

Cardiff City
Huddersfield Town

Sunday 30th April 11:30am Kick off 12:00pm
