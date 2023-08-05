Sky Bet Championship predictions: Will Leicester, Leeds make winning starts?

Leicester vs Coventry, Sun 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam, Jobi McAnuff and David Prutton preview Sunday's Championship triple-header of Leicester vs Coventry, Leeds vs Cardiff and Sunderland vs Ipswich

It has been a real summer of upheaval for Leicester City. The Premier League champions of 2016 and FA Cup winners of 2021 have certainly found themselves back in the Championship far sooner than they would have expected.

James Maddison is gone, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and several others have also departed. Enzo Maresca is a highly-rated coach and has had the invaluable experience of working closely with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but has been handed a big job in steering a side that should be favourites for promotion back in the right direction.

Image: Jamie Vardy will hope to steer Leicester back into the Premier League

Coventry, meanwhile, will have to balance the disappointment of losing so cruelly on penalties in the play-off final with the pride of their achievement in getting there in the first place. Mark Robins has an excellent sense of perspective, and even after losing key man Viktor Gyokeres he will be optimistic.

We have seen Aston Villa and Brentford in recent years lose one year in the play-off final before bouncing back to clinch Wembley glory the next. Could Coventry follow in their footsteps? They may well do, but I think Leicester will be too strong for them at the King Power.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Leeds vs Cardiff, Sun 2.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Leeds were relegated at the end of last season

Leeds United were promoted in a blaze of glory a few seasons ago and the city came alive under the management of Marcelo Bielsa. It only looked as though they were going to kick on, but if you don’t move forward in football you get left behind. And that is what happened. Their fans will be praying it’s not another 16 years before they taste the top flight again.

That being said, they have gone down in better shape than last time, and have acted quickly in bringing in Daniel Farke - who has won this league the last two times he has managed in it, with Norwich in 2019 and 2021.

For now, they still have the likes of Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams in their squad. Whether it remains that way by the end of the window, we’ll have to wait and see.

Cardiff have brought in Erol Bulut as manager over the summer. It is his first job outside of Turkey, but if you have sat in the Fenerbahce hotseat then you can handle the fireworks of the Championship. It will also be exciting to see Aaron Ramsey back at his boyhood club this season.

It really could go any which way for the Bluebirds, but I think their season starts with a defeat.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Ipswich, Sun 5pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Sunderland were beaten in last season's play-offs

Sunderland may have fallen short in the play-offs in the end last season, but what a fantastic return it was to the Championship for them. It is so easy to forget they were a newly-promoted, and very young, side.

What they do this season could largely depend on who leaves between now and the end of the window. Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke are two that immediately come to mind. With those two fit and in tandem, the Black Cats would be a real threat to anyone. They will also be without Amad Diallo, who was just so exceptionally good for them on loan from Manchester United.

Ipswich will hope to replicate Sunderland’s achievements in challenging for the play-offs immediately after promotion. In Kieran McKenna they have one of the most exciting young managers in the EFL, and they have plenty of quality throughout their squad, with a few more expected to arrive.

This, for me, is the toughest game to call on Sunday. So I’m going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)