David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

On the new episode of the Prutton's Predictions show, David Prutton and Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam look ahead to all of the weekend's games; check out the stats and hear from Championship fans, before Prutton reveals who he is tipping in Gameweek 32

Thursday 10 February 2022 16:07, UK

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 32. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Huddersfield vs Sheffield United, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield Town&#39;s Duane Holmes celebrates scoring against Barnsley

Huddersfield's draw against Preston won't be making too many highlight reels come the end of the season! But it kept the Terriers unbeaten and that is massive for them in terms of momentum.

Sheffield United beat West Brom in midweek, and are closing in on the top six with menace after four straight wins, with games in hand on all the above. They are the team to watch out for now. And I think they may make it five wins in a row here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield Town
Sheffield United

Saturday 12th February 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Barnsley vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Barnsley. Still labouring. Still bottom of the table. Six defeats in a row. And 13 without a win. It is hard to try and find anything positive to say, in truth.

QPR would have been frustrated by their draw with Middlesbrough in midweek, but they are still fourth in the table and this is a great chance to get immediately back to winning ways.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

Blackpool are unbeaten in five now and just five points off the play-offs despite being in the bottom half. It shows how close things are this season.

Bournemouth got an important win in midweek to recover from their FA Cup embarrassment. They are back into second place and could turn the screw here with a win. But this is a tough trip, and a draw is a decent result at Bloomfield Road.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

Hull have suffered back-to-back defeats now under new boss Shota Arveladze, and it doesn't take long for questions to start to be asked in this league. It is nightmare opposition at this stage, too.

Fulham returned to winning ways in midweek as they comfortably dispatched Millwall. They are six points clear at the top and Aleksandar Mitrovic is just performing ridiculous goalscoring feats. All signs point to an away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Nottingham Forest&#39;s Philip Zinckernagel (right) celebrates scoring their side&#39;s first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday February 6, 2022.

Nottingham Forest marched into the top six after winning at Blackburn on Wednesday night. There are nine points between themselves and the top two, but you never know what can happen in this league.

Stoke returned to winning ways in midweek after cruising past Swansea. They can try and use that as a building block to push back towards the top six, but they've run into a really tough game here. Forest win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Blackburn, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom were beaten in Steve Bruce's first game in charge at Sheffield United on Wednesday night. It is not the start he would have had in mind, and he has work to do to turn things around.

Blackburn are also suffering a little blip. They are three without a win, but the biggest concern is that the goals have dried up as well. I'll back them to get back on the scoresheet here, but not to get back on the winning trail.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers

Monday 14th February 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Birmingham vs Luton: 0-1

Middlesbrough vs Derby: 2-1

Millwall vs Cardiff: 1-1

Peterborough vs Preston: 0-1

Reading vs Coventry: 1-2

Swansea vs Bristol City (Sun 1pm): 0-1

