David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 35. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Blackburn vs QPR, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Five games without a win now for Blackburn, and five games without a goal. To be playing against 10 men and to have a penalty as they did at Sheffield United on Wednesday night and still manage to lose the game late on shows how things have just turned on them right now.

QPR returned to winning ways with a scruffy late win over Blackpool in midweek. Sometimes you need those types of results to get back on track and Mark Warburton will be hoping they kick on from here. I'm going to back Blackburn to get back among the goals, but it won't be enough to get them the win.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Two wins from three for Barnsley! They are starting to look like their old selves again, but it remains to be seen whether it's too little, too late this season.

Middlesbrough got a big win in midweek against West Brom to stay within touching distance of the top six. Despite the recent mini resurgence from Barnsley, I think Boro will still be too strong.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Coventry look like they are over their wobble and are back on the march. They have enjoyed two very late back-to-back wins, which shows the resolve they have in the side.

It's been a mixed bag for Preston lately. Losing at home to Reading was a real blow, while drawing with Nottingham Forest was a decent result. They have been better on the road lately, but I think they could be edged here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Two draws on the bounce might have just halted Nottingham Forest's charge towards the play-offs a little. They have some work to do to make up that gap.

Bristol City are inconsistent, which is why they are where they are. They have goals in them, but Forest have such a tight defence under Steve Cooper. Narrow home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

Sometimes the stars just align in this league, don't they? Just over a month after being sacked by Hull City when he had them on a great run, Grant McCann will take charge of the first game of his second stint in charge at Peterborough against his old side.

He needs to hit the ground running if he is to have any chance of keeping the Posh up. And he'd love to start that by getting one over on Hull, who haven't won in six since Shota Arveladze was victorious on his debut. I fancy McCann to start with a much-needed win for the Posh.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Swansea, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a mess West Brom find themselves in. They finally scored under Steve Bruce in midweek, but even then they threw away the lead to lose at Middlesbrough. It's already starting to look like the play-offs might be beyond them.

Swansea have had a bit of a breather after seeing their midweek game called off, and will fancy their chances against a Baggies side low on confidence. I reckon they'll snag at least a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Huddersfield: 1-2

Blackpool vs Reading: 1-1

Bournemouth vs Stoke: 2-1

Cardiff vs Fulham: 0-2

Luton vs Derby: 2-1

Millwall vs Sheffield United: 1-1